Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2996249https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/ashes-2025-josh-tongue-replaces-gus-atkinson-as-england-announce-playing-xi-for-3rd-test-in-adelaide-2996249.html
NewsCricketAshes 2025: Josh Tongue Replaces Gus Atkinson As England Announce Playing XI For 3rd Test In Adelaide
ENGLAND PLAYING XI ASHES

Ashes 2025: Josh Tongue Replaces Gus Atkinson As England Announce Playing XI For 3rd Test In Adelaide

Ben Stokes-led England have announced their playing XI for the third Ashes Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval, making just one change to their lineup.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Dec 15, 2025, 04:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ashes 2025: Josh Tongue Replaces Gus Atkinson As England Announce Playing XI For 3rd Test In Adelaide Image Credit:- X

Ben Stokes-led England have announced their playing XI for the third Ashes Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval, making just one change to their lineup. Fast bowler Josh Tongue has been brought into the side, replacing Gus Atkinson in the pace attack, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Despite the Adelaide surface being tipped as the most spin-friendly wicket of the series so far, England have once again opted not to include off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, sticking with an all-pace bowling combination.

Atkinson Dropped After Tough Tour

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Trailing 2-0 in the series, England were widely expected to shuffle their combination for what is a must-win Test. However, after head coach Brendon McCullum publicly backed the struggling top seven, the team management chose continuity over overhaul, making only a single bowling change.

Atkinson has endured a difficult tour, managing just three wickets from 54 overs at an average of 78.66, the poorest return among England’s bowlers in the series. His omission makes way for a bowler with proven Ashes credentials.

Tongue’s Return and Proven Record vs Australia

Josh Tongue will earn his seventh Test cap, having made his debut during the 2023 home season. The right-arm pacer has claimed 31 Test wickets at an average of 30, offering England a more penetrative option. This will be Tongue’s second appearance against Australia, after featuring at Lord’s in the previous Ashes series, where he picked up five wickets in the match, including dismissing Steven Smith twice. Notably, Tongue has taken Smith’s wicket four times in total across formats and competitions, including the County Championship and The Hundred.

Tongue’s most recent Test outing came against India earlier this year, where he claimed 5 for 125, his second five-wicket haul, and finished as England’s leading wicket-taker of the series with 19 wickets from just three matches.

England playing XI for Adelaide Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

goa nightclub fire
Luthra Brothers To Be Brought To Goa; Police Clarify Timeline
Karnataka Police
Bengaluru Police Arrest Man For Targeting, Harassing Women On Roads
women tops
Style Steals of the Season: Trendy Tops to Grab This End of Reason Sale!
floral dress
Floral Dresses to Grab This End-of-Reason Sale!
Technology news
India Tops GenAI Use In Shopping As 60% Plan To Spend More- Details Here
Bodoland Lottery Result Today
Bodoland Lottery Result 15-12-2025: Assam State Monday Lucky Draw OUT
Indian Army
India Accelerates Drone Warfare Push: Army Clears Rs 5,000-Cr Indigenous Buy
JP Nadda
'Sonia Gandhi Should Apologise': Nadda Slams Cong Over 'Kabar Khudegi' Remarks
sunglasses review
Men Sunglasses: Style, Comfort & UV Protection in One Perfect Pick!
Uttar Pradesh
BJP's Uttar Pradesh strategy Unfolds: New State Chief Aims For 2027 Glory