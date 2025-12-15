Ashes 2025: Josh Tongue Replaces Gus Atkinson As England Announce Playing XI For 3rd Test In Adelaide

Ben Stokes-led England have announced their playing XI for the third Ashes Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval, making just one change to their lineup. Fast bowler Josh Tongue has been brought into the side, replacing Gus Atkinson in the pace attack, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Despite the Adelaide surface being tipped as the most spin-friendly wicket of the series so far, England have once again opted not to include off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, sticking with an all-pace bowling combination.

Atkinson Dropped After Tough Tour

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Trailing 2-0 in the series, England were widely expected to shuffle their combination for what is a must-win Test. However, after head coach Brendon McCullum publicly backed the struggling top seven, the team management chose continuity over overhaul, making only a single bowling change.

Atkinson has endured a difficult tour, managing just three wickets from 54 overs at an average of 78.66, the poorest return among England’s bowlers in the series. His omission makes way for a bowler with proven Ashes credentials.

Tongue’s Return and Proven Record vs Australia

Josh Tongue will earn his seventh Test cap, having made his debut during the 2023 home season. The right-arm pacer has claimed 31 Test wickets at an average of 30, offering England a more penetrative option. This will be Tongue’s second appearance against Australia, after featuring at Lord’s in the previous Ashes series, where he picked up five wickets in the match, including dismissing Steven Smith twice. Notably, Tongue has taken Smith’s wicket four times in total across formats and competitions, including the County Championship and The Hundred.

Tongue’s most recent Test outing came against India earlier this year, where he claimed 5 for 125, his second five-wicket haul, and finished as England’s leading wicket-taker of the series with 19 wickets from just three matches.

England playing XI for Adelaide Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue