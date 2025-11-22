Advertisement
Ashes 2025: Matthew Hayden Roasts Stuart Broad During England's Batting Collapse In 1st Test - Watch Video

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden stole headlines with a sharp and humorous jab aimed at former England pacer Stuart Broad during the broadcast, right as England’s second-innings batting order fell apart.

 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2025, 05:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ashes 2025: Matthew Hayden Roasts Stuart Broad During England's Batting Collapse In 1st Test - Watch VideoImage Credit:- X

The opening Test of the 2025-26 Ashes in Perth delivered gripping action on the field, but the entertainment wasn’t limited to the players alone. Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden stole headlines with a sharp and humorous jab aimed at former England pacer Stuart Broad during the broadcast, right as England’s second-innings batting order fell apart.

The moment unfolded live on air, with both former stars serving as part of the commentary team.  Root got stuck and gave his wicket for 8 runs in the second innings. Hayden quipped cheekily as the ex-England pacer had his face covered in his hands. Broad closed his eyes for a few seconds while having his face look the other way, before mouthing a few curse words as he saw England getting rattled in front of his eyes. With a grin, Hayden turned to Broad and said:

"Stuart Broad stay in the commentary box. You are taking wickets galore,"

The line instantly sparked laughter in the booth and sent cricket fans into a frenzy online. 

1st Test Summary - Ashes 2025-26 (Perth)

Australia crushed England by eight wickets in the opening Ashes Test in Perth, finishing the match inside two days. Despite leading by 40 runs after the first innings, England collapsed from 65-1 to 164 all out, undone by Mitchell Starc’s 10-wicket haul. Chasing 205, Travis Head smashed a stunning 69-ball century, finishing on 123, to power Australia to a dominant victory and a 1-0 series lead.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

