NewsCricketAshes 2025: Michael Vaughan Backs Usman Khawaja To Control His Career Path Ahead Of Sydney Test
USMAN KHAWAJA

Ashes 2025: Michael Vaughan Backs Usman Khawaja To Control His Career Path Ahead Of Sydney Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has urged Australia opener Usman Khawaja to take charge of his future and decide for himself when to step away from international cricket. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Dec 31, 2025, 03:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ashes 2025: Michael Vaughan Backs Usman Khawaja To Control His Career Path Ahead Of Sydney TestImage Credit:- X

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has urged Australia opener Usman Khawaja to take charge of his future and decide for himself when to step away from international cricket. With speculation growing around Khawaja’s place in the side, Vaughan believes the veteran batter deserves the freedom to determine his own exit from the game.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Vaughan said players of Khawaja’s experience and stature should not be forced into retirement decisions by external pressure.

Uncertainty Surrounding Khawaja’s Role in the Ashes

Khawaja began the ongoing Ashes series as Australia’s first-choice opener but has faced interruptions along the way. He missed the Brisbane Test due to back spasms and was initially left out of the Adelaide XI before returning to the side at No. 4 following Steven Smith’s illness. Despite these challenges, Khawaja has remained an important presence in the squad, offering experience and stability during a demanding series.

A Mixed Run of Form in Recent Years

Statistically, Khawaja’s recent numbers present a mixed picture. Over the last two years, he has averaged 25.93 in Test cricket. In 2025 alone, he has scored 614 runs across 18 innings, including one century and one half-century. His standout performance came earlier this year during Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka, where he produced a memorable double century, a commanding 232 that showcased his enduring class.

Vaughan believes that if Khawaja does decide to bring his international career to a close, doing so at his home ground in Sydney during an Ashes Test would be a fitting farewell. “There’s no better place to finish than at home in an Ashes series,” Vaughan said. “If he still has the hunger, he should keep going. But if not, he deserves to walk away on his own terms.”

All Eyes on the Sydney Test

As the fifth and final Ashes Test approaches at the Sydney Cricket Ground, attention will not only be on the result but also on what lies ahead for Usman Khawaja. Whether he continues or bows out, the coming days could mark a defining chapter in an accomplished international career.

Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism.

