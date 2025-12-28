Ashes 2025: Michael Vaughan Slams MCG Pitch Despite England’s Win In 4th Test

England finally ended their long wait for a Test victory in Australia, defeating the hosts by four wickets in the fourth Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The win, achieved inside two days, was England’s first Test success Down Under in 14 years and kept the series alive at 3-1.

Vaughan Slams Pitch Conditions

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, however, was far from impressed with the nature of the contest. Taking to social media, he criticised the pitch preparation, stating that while England deserved to celebrate the win, the standard of cricket on display was not worthy of Test match cricket.

A win is a win and England should celebrate .. but NO Test cricket fans should be celebrating what we have seen for 2 days .. #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 27, 2025

36 Wickets Fall in Six Sessions

The MCG pitch offered excessive assistance to fast bowlers, with a total of 36 wickets falling across just six sessions. Australia were bundled out for 132 in their second innings, leaving England a target of 175, which they chased down after losing six wickets.

This pitch is a joke .. This is selling the game short .. The players / Broadcasters and more importantly the fans .. 26 wickets in 98 overs !!!!! #Ashes .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 27, 2025

Focus Shifts to Sydney Test

With Australia holding a 3-1 lead, attention now turns to the fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, starting January 4. While the series result is largely settled, England will look to carry momentum forward, and Australia will aim to close the series strongly in front of home fans.