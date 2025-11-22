Ashes 2025: Mitchell Starc Creates History, Becomes 1st Australian Pacer In 35 Years To...

Mitchell Starc created history as he became the first Australian fast bowler since the turn of the century to claim a 10-wicket haul (10 or more wickets in a single match) in an Ashes Test. Starc achieved this remarkable milestone during the opening Test of the 2025-26 Ashes series in Perth, where Australia dominated England to secure an eight-wicket victory inside just two days.

In the first innings, Starc dismantled England's top order and finished with a career-best figures of 7/58 after picking the wickets of Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson and Mark Wood.

In the second innings, the premier Australian pacer sealed his 10-for by dismissing Zak Crawley, Joe Root and Ben Stokes.



Mitchell Starc Joins Craig McDermott In Elite List

Mitchell Starc has become the first Australian fast bowler to take a 10-wicket haul in an Ashes Test since Craig McDermott's 11/157 in the 1990-91 series (which also came in Perth).

Since the year 2000 (this century), no other Australian pacer had achieved this feat. Spinners like Shane Warne have taken 10-fers in the 21st century, but Starc is the first pacer.

10-Wicket Hauls By Australian Bowlers In Ashes (Since 2000)

Shane Warne 11/229 at The Oval, 2001

Shane Warne 10/162 in Birmingham, 2005

Shane Warne 12/146 at The Oval, 2005

Mitchell Starc 10/78 in Perth, 2025

Ashes: Travis Head, Mitchell Starc Star In Australia's Win Over England

England slumped to a heavy defeat in the opening Ashes Test as Travis Head’s explosive century powered Australia to a remarkable comeback victory in Perth on Saturday.

In the first Ashes match to finish inside two days since 1921, Head tore apart England’s bowling with a breathtaking 69-ball hundred - the second-fastest in Ashes history. His 123 carried Australia to their target of 205 in just 28.2 overs, securing an eight-wicket win and a 1-0 lead in the five-Test series.

The turnaround was dramatic. Australia had conceded a 40-run first-innings deficit and were effectively 105 behind when England moved to 65-1 shortly after lunch, only for the match to unravel for the visitors.

Mitchell Starc's 10-wicket haul, combined with a series of poor English shots and a bold Australian call to elevate Head up the order, deepened England’s long-running struggles in the country - they have now lost 14 and drawn two of 16 Tests in Australia since 2011.