MITCHELL STARC

Ashes 2025: Mitchell Starc Creates History In Perth Test; Joins Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins In Elite WTC List

Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Starc delivered a masterclass in fast bowling during the opening Ashes Test in Perth, scripting history with an exceptional all-round performance that resulted in a 10-wicket match haul.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2025, 05:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ashes 2025: Mitchell Starc Creates History In Perth Test; Joins Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins In Elite WTC ListImage Credit:- X

Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Starc delivered a masterclass in fast bowling during the opening Ashes Test in Perth, scripting history with an exceptional all-round performance that resulted in a 10-wicket match haul. His brilliance not only swung the momentum Australia’s way but also etched his name among the elite in modern Test cricket.

Starc claimed 7 wickets in England’s first innings, dismantling their batting lineup with swing, pace, and relentless accuracy. He followed it up with more breakthroughs in the second innings, completing a rare and emphatic 10-wicket haul. It marked the first time in 35 years that an Australian pacer has achieved a 10-for in an Ashes Test.

Reaches Massive WTC Milestone

Alongside his Ashes heroics, Starc reached another monumental achievement, becoming only the third bowler in history to claim 200 wickets in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). He now joins teammates Nathan Lyon (219) and Pat Cummins (215) as the only bowlers to cross the milestone.

This feat further solidifies his status as one of the format’s most influential impact fast bowlers, someone who thrives in big-match moments and under pressure.

A Historic Test Match in More Ways Than One

The match itself was one for the record books. On Day 1 alone, 19 wickets fell, shocking spectators and experts as batting conditions proved challenging from the outset. The opening day also witnessed a rare statistical anomaly: wickets fell before any runs were scored in multiple innings, a historic occurrence in Test cricket.

1st Test Summary - Ashes 2025-26 (Perth) 

Australia crushed England by eight wickets in the opening Ashes Test in Perth, finishing the match inside two days. Despite leading by 40 runs after the first innings, England collapsed from 65-1 to 164 all out, undone by Mitchell Starc’s 10-wicket haul. Chasing 205, Travis Head smashed a stunning 69-ball century, finishing on 123, to power Australia to a dominant victory and a 1-0 series lead.

