Ashes 2025: Mitchell Starc Destroys England With Four-Wicket Masterclass in Perth

The Ashes has always produced unforgettable fast-bowling spells, but Mitchell Starc’s opening-day carnage in Perth during the 1st Ashes Test 2025 was pure theatre. With Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood absent, Australia needed their most seasoned paceman to rise—Starc didn’t just rise, he erupted.



- Starc gets Stokes for the 10th time. pic.twitter.com/UXR5GsbGdq

— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 21, 2025

Under bright Western Australian skies and on a wicket offering pace and late movement, Starc charged in with trademark aggression, instantly seizing control. England won the toss and chose to bat, but within minutes it was clear they had walked into a storm.

Starc removed Zak Crawley in the first over—his sixth ball, angled across and seaming away late—ushering in a loud roar from Perth Stadium. It wasn’t just a wicket; it was a statement. And it set the tone for what would become one of Starc’s greatest Ashes spells.

The Jaffa That Clean Bowled Ben Stokes

If there was a moment that captured Starc’s brilliance, it came after lunch—a searing, late-swinging jaffa that sent Ben Stokes’ off stump cartwheeling.

The ball pitched just outside off, jagged back sharply, threaded the gap between bat and pad, and smashed into the stumps. Stokes, on the floor in disbelief, could only look back as Starc sprinted away in manic celebration.

For England, the dismissal was gutting. For Australia, it was symbolic—Starc doesn’t just take wickets; he takes big wickets.

This was Starc’s fourth wicket of the day, hammering England deeper onto the back foot at 134/5.

A Historic Milestone: Starc Reaches 100 Ashes Wickets

Earlier in the morning, Starc achieved a rare milestone when he removed Joe Root for a duck. It was his 100th Ashes wicket—making him the:

First Australian pacer to reach the landmark

First left-arm pacer ever to achieve it

21st bowler in Ashes history to hit the milestone

For a bowler often judged by rhythm and consistency, this achievement cements his status among Ashes greats.

First-Over Dominance: Starc Chases Anderson’s Record

Starc’s Crawley dismissal also moved him to 24 first-over wickets in Test cricket, pushing him closer to James Anderson’s all-time record of 29.

He now becomes the only bowler in Ashes history to take a wicket in the first over of a series twice—after his iconic 2021 dismissal of Rory Burns in Brisbane.

The 2025 opener marks the fourth time he has bowled the first over of an Ashes Test, surpassing legends like Dennis Lillee.

England Left Searching for Answers

By stumps, England were wobbling, unsure whether to continue their aggressive “Bazball” method or rebuild the traditional way. Harry Brook and Jamie Smith offered counterattacking hope, but the day belonged entirely to Starc.

If Day 1 is a prelude to what lies ahead, Mitchell Starc may be scripting one of his greatest Ashes campaigns yet—full of venom, records, and match-turning moments.