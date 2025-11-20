Ashes 2025: Weatherald, Doggett Debut As Australia Drops Webster In Bold Selection Call
Australia unveils a bold new Ashes XI with two debutants, a shock axing, and historic milestones ahead of the high-stakes first Test against England in Perth.
- Australia selects debutants Jake Weatherald and Brendan Doggett in a bold XI reshuffle for the Ashes opener in Perth.
- Beau Webster faces a shock omission despite standout all-round numbers, with Cameron Green returning at No.6.
- The Test will mark the first time Australia fields two Indigenous players in a men’s Ashes match.
In a dramatic selection shake-up ahead of the 2025/26 Ashes opener in Perth, Australia has unveiled a bold, reshaped XI featuring two debutants, a surprise omission, and a historic milestone that adds even more intrigue to an already fiery contest. As anticipation peaks for the first Test at Perth Stadium, the selectors’ decisions have set off nationwide debate — and fired up excitement for Friday’s showdown against England.
Two Debutants Signal a New Era
The spotlight shines firmly on Jake Weatherald and Brendan Doggett, who will both earn their maiden Baggy Greens in one of the most high-pressure cricketing arenas imaginable — an Ashes Test on home soil.
Weatherald, the leading Sheffield Shield run-scorer last season with 906 runs at 50.33, will partner Usman Khawaja at the top, becoming the veteran opener’s sixth partner since David Warner’s retirement. His inclusion marks a bold shift in Australia’s top-order strategy, especially following the struggles of rising talent Sam Konstas.
On the bowling front, Queensland quick Brendan Doggett caps off a remarkable rise as he forms part of a three-man pace battery alongside Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland. His debut carries historic significance: Doggett will become only the third Indigenous cricketer to represent Australia in men’s Tests — and the first fast-bowling Indigenous debutant in four years.
Beau Webster’s Stunning Axing Sparks Debate
Perhaps the most shocking storyline is the dropping of Beau Webster, one of Australia’s brightest performers last summer. Averaging 34.63 with the bat and 23.25 with the ball since debuting, Webster was a rare standout during a challenging season for Australia’s middle order.
Yet selectors have opted for the all-round solidity of Cameron Green, who returns from a back injury to reclaim the No.6 slot. While his selection strengthens the balance of the side, it leaves Webster as the most unlucky omission of the summer — a tough break echoed by fans and pundits alike.
Leadership Shift and Injury Concerns
With Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood ruled out through injury, Steve Smith steps in as stand-in captain, adding another chapter to his storied Ashes legacy. Starc, Boland, Lyon, and Doggett will shoulder the workload as Australia navigates the absence of two world-class quicks. Both Cummins and Hazlewood are targeting a return for the second Test in Brisbane.
Complete Australia XI for the First Test
Usman Khawaja
Jake Weatherald (debut)
Marnus Labuschagne
Steve Smith (captain)
Travis Head
Cameron Green
Alex Carey (wk)
Mitchell Starc
Nathan Lyon
Scott Boland
Brendan Doggett (debut)
History Beckons as Ashes Drama Returns
When Doggett and Boland take the field together, Australia will make history with two Indigenous players in a men’s Test XI for the first time ever — a landmark moment for representation in Australian cricket.
With England announcing their 12-man squad and a final XI to come, the stage is set for an explosive opening chapter. The Ashes are back, and Australia’s bold new lineup is ready to redefine the narrative in Perth.
