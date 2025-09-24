Ashes 2025: Will Jacks Talks On How Ben Stokes And Brendon McCullum Inspire Confidence In England Squad

England all-rounder Will Jacks says the leadership of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum instils a fearless mindset in the squad, making players feel capable of taking on any opposition. Jack, who has played just two Tests for England during the 2022 Pakistan tour, where he claimed six wickets, earned a surprise recall for this year’s five-match Ashes series in Australia. Alongside his batting duties, he will also contribute to the spin department with specialist off-spinner Shoaib Bashir.

He was selected over other spinners such as Rehan Ahmed, Liam Dawson, and Jack Leach. Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Jacks said, “The leadership group makes you feel like you can take anyone on. For a debutant, that instantly builds your confidence and makes you feel you belong. Stokes leads by example; he would never ask you to do anything he wouldn’t do himself, which makes him really easy to follow.”

Ashes Call-Up and Future Plans

At 26, Jacks has taken just five wickets in 74.1 first-class overs this year, though he is more frequently involved in England’s limited-overs squads. He will, however, miss the team’s preceding white-ball tour of New Zealand after breaking a finger on his left hand while fielding in the series against South Africa earlier this month.

Reflecting on his Ashes call-up, Jacks said, “Baz (McCullum) called me for a casual chat and then just dropped the news, it completely took me by surprise and definitely brightened my morning. I’m happy to play whatever role the team needs, as I have in the white-ball squad. Being part of the Test side and seeing how Stokes leads the team was a fantastic experience, and I’m looking forward to it again.”

The five-match Ashes series will begin in Perth from November 21-25, followed by a day-night second Test in Brisbane from December 4-8. Adelaide will host the third Test from December 17-21, while the traditional Boxing Day Test will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26-30. The series will conclude with the fifth and final Test in Sydney, scheduled for January 4-8, 2026.