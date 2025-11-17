Advertisement
Ashes 2025: Will Joe Root Break Century Jinx In Australian Soil?

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2025, 08:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ashes 2025: Will Joe Root Break Century Jinx In Australian Soil?Image Credit:- X

As the Ashes 2025 approaches, England batting stalwart Joe Root is preparing for one of the most important challenges of his Test career, scoring a century on Australian soil. Despite being one of the greatest batters of the modern era and one of England’s all-time leading run-scorers, Root has never managed to convert a fifty into a hundred in Australia, a record he is determined to change in the upcoming series.

A Modern Great Missing One Major Milestone

Root’s career numbers speak for themselves: over 13,543 Test runs, a decade of elite consistency, and match-winning performances around the world. Yet, his inability to register a Test century in Australia remains an unusual gap in an otherwise glittering résumé.

Across 14 Tests and 27 innings in Australia, he has scored 892 runs at an average of 35.68, including nine half-centuries, but not a single three-figure knock. His highest score, 89 at The Gabba in 2021, remains the closest he has come to breaking the drought.

For a player known for converting starts into defining innings elsewhere, this repeated pattern highlights the unique difficulty of batting in Australian conditions.

Why Root Struggles on Australian Soil

The challenge isn’t due to a lack of form or skill; rather, it stems from the distinct nature of Australian pitches. The extra bounce, pace off the deck, and consistent aggression from bowlers like Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc have regularly tested him.

Technical analysts also point to a key factor: Root’s trademark “third-man glide” and late cuts, highly effective in England, can become risky against the ball rising at chest height in Australia. Several dismissals have come from trying to guide deliveries behind square on quicker surfaces.

Root himself has admitted in interviews that during past tours, he “wanted the milestone too badly,” which may have added pressure in crucial moments.

A Fresh Mindset for Ashes 2025

Root enters Ashes 2025 in a more relaxed and experienced phase of his career. Without the responsibilities of captaincy and with years of experience behind him, he believes he is mentally better prepared to tackle the challenge that has eluded him for so long. He has expressed that this tour is less about chasing a personal milestone and more about helping England compete in one of cricket’s toughest environments. Still, he remains clear that getting that first Australian ton is a major personal goal, a “final frontier” he wants to conquer.

A Chance at Redemption

With the Ashes returning to Australian shores in 2025, the stage is set for Root to rewrite his record. England are eyeing a strong performance under the Baseball era, and Root’s experience will be central to their hopes. A century in Australia would not only end a long-standing drought but also cement Root’s legacy as a complete, all-conditions great, and silence the one lingering question around his remarkable career.

