Ashes 2025/26: Shoaib Bashir Included As England Name 12-Member Squad For Sydney Test

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced a 12-member squad for the fifth and final Ashes Test against Australia, scheduled to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 4. The visitors have made two notable changes ahead of the series decider.

Shoaib Bashir Earns Recall as England Opt for Specialist Spinner

England have brought in off-spinner Shoaib Bashir for the Sydney Test, marking the first time in the ongoing Ashes series that the team has opted for a specialist spinner. The 22-year-old last featured in England’s Test setup earlier this year and now returns as conditions in Sydney are expected to assist spin.

Bashir, who made his Test debut against India in 2024, has so far played 19 Tests, picking up 68 wickets at an average of 39.00. His tally includes two four-wicket hauls and four five-wicket hauls, underlining his growing stature in England’s red-ball plans.

Matthew Potts Also Returns to the Squad

Fast bowler Matthew Potts has also been recalled to the 12-man squad. The right-arm pacer made his Test debut against New Zealand at Lord’s in June 2022 and has since featured in 10 Tests, claiming 36 wickets at an average of 29.44. Potts’ inclusion provides England with added pace-bowling depth for the final Test.

One notable absentee from the Melbourne Test-winning side is Gus Atkinson, who has been ruled out of the Sydney Test due to a hamstring injury. Atkinson sustained the injury during the fourth Test, which England won by four wickets to keep the Ashes series alive.

Usman Khawaja Set for Emotional Farewell

The fifth Test will also mark the end of an era for Australian cricket, with veteran opener Usman Khawaja set to retire from international cricket following the match. The 39-year-old has enjoyed a distinguished career, representing Australia in 87 Tests and scoring 6,206 runs at an impressive average of 43.39, including 16 centuries and 28 half-centuries.

England squad for the fifth Ashes Test: Ben Stokes (captain), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Josh Tongue.