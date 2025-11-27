Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2989594https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/ashes-2nd-test-big-pat-cummins-development-emerges-before-brisbane-clash-2989594.html
NewsCricket
PAT CUMMINS

Ashes 2nd Test: Big Pat Cummins Development Emerges Before Brisbane Clash

On Thursday, Brendan Dodgett expressed uncertainty about his participation in the second Test.

|Last Updated: Nov 27, 2025, 03:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Reports earlier indicated that it has not yet been confirmed if the team's captain will play in the game at the Gabba starting December 4.
  • Initially, there were concerns that Cummins might miss the entire blockbuster series due to a bone stress flare-up in his back
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ashes 2nd Test: Big Pat Cummins Development Emerges Before Brisbane Clash Credits - Twitter

Pat Cummins is set to be included in Australia’s squad for the second Ashes Test, providing another significant boost following their victory in Perth. Reports earlier indicated that it has not yet been confirmed if the team's captain will play in the game at the Gabba starting December 4. However, The West Australian confirmed that Cummins will be named in the squad that will be announced on Friday.

No further players are anticipated to join Australia’s squad, leaving the team’s top-order uncertain following Usman Khawaja’s back problems and Travis Head’s impressive fourth-innings century in the first Test.

ALSO READ - 'BCCI Will Decide My Future, I Am Same Guy Who Got Champions Trophy' : Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On His Future As Head Coach

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Initially, there were concerns that Cummins might miss the entire blockbuster series due to a bone stress flare-up in his back revealed in September. However, he has since been able to complete bowling sessions at full intensity, including high-intensity sessions at Perth before and after the Ashes opener.

On Thursday, Brendan Dodgett expressed uncertainty about his participation in the second Test, with Cummins recovering well and on schedule. However, he stated that he was mentally prepared to rise up to the occasion if needed in case Cummins was to miss out.

“Pat is looking pretty good in the nets now so we will see where that lands. I am going to control what I can control, keep ticking the legs over and keep bowling and trying to improve in every session and game. If I get called on in that second Test I feel like I am ready to go again,” Doggett was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Asked if he had heard anything from the selectors regarding the second Test, Doggett added, “We are soaking in the win and letting everyone get back to their families. We arrive in Brisbane on Sunday, so I assume conversations will start there about what the line-up looks like for the second Test.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Radiant skin
CONCEALERS TO SHOP IN 2025: FOR CAMERA-READY LOOK
Imran Khan Health Update
Adiala Jail Forced To Issue Statement On Imran Khan Amid Viral Rumours
US President Donald Trump
Trump Denounces White House Shooting, Says ‘Suspect Is From Hellhole Afghan'
Women handbags
Stylish Women’s Laptop Handbags to Buy on Amazon
Bangladesh
Massive Fire Leaves Thousands Homeless In Dhaka
Tirumala Laddoo adulteration
Tirumala Laddoo Adulteration Row: YSRCP Questions Transparency of Testing
Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu Teen Arrested For Alleged Ties To Pakistan-Based Radicalisers
women kurtas
Stylish Women’s Kurtas to Buy on Amazon
Cyclone Ditwah track
Cyclone Ditwah Alert: Deep Depression To Intensify, Chennai, TN Coast On Alert
women sweatshirts
Trendy Women’s Sweatshirts and Sweaters to Buy on Amazon