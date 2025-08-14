Ashes Mind Games Begin: Nathan Lyon Praises England’s Winning Focus, Eyes Fierce Battle This Summer

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has tipped his hat to England’s evolving approach to Test cricket, suggesting the once “entertainment-first” side is now laser-focused on winning matches. The comments come just months before the highly anticipated Ashes 2025-26 series, set to be hosted in Australia, where England will look to end a 14-year drought without a Test victory Down Under.

England’s Newfound Edge: From Bazball to Balanced Cricket

England’s much-discussed “Bazball” era has been defined by aggressive batting, risk-taking, and crowd-pleasing cricket. However, Lyon believes a subtle but important transformation has taken place. Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, the veteran spinner noted:

“It looks to me like they’ve totally changed their approach, and they’re trying to think about how to win games of cricket rather than just being pure entertainers. And they’ve played some decent cricket over the last little while.”

This shift in mindset comes on the back of a thrilling 2-2 series draw against India, where England narrowly missed out on victory in the final Test at The Oval, losing by just six runs.

Key Men for England: Joe Root and Ben Stokes

Lyon singled out Joe Root and Ben Stokes as players who can single-handedly turn a match. Root, in sublime form against India, piled up 537 runs in nine innings at an average of 67.12, including three centuries. Stokes, England’s talismanic captain, contributed 304 runs and claimed 17 wickets across four matches, underlining his value as a genuine all-round threat.

“They’ve got some stars in their cricket side who can win games off their own back – Joe Root, Ben Stokes and these guys,” Lyon said.

Australia’s Challenge: Defending the Urn at Home

Australia, current holders of the Ashes, last surrendered the urn in the 2015 series in England. At home, their dominance has been iron-clad — England’s last Test victory in Australia came back in January 2011, during their famous 3-1 triumph.

The previous edition in 2023 saw a 2-2 draw on English soil, with Stokes’ side fighting back after early losses. But winning in Australia presents a far sterner challenge, especially with the Gabba, Adelaide Oval, and MCG fortress-like for visiting teams.

Lyon’s Mind Games: Drawing From Past Battles

Lyon also reflected on his role in off-field tactics during the 2017 Ashes. Back then, he famously suggested Australia could “end some careers,” a comment he admitted was a deliberate ploy to take pressure off debutant Cameron Bancroft and returning skipper Tim Paine.

“I did that on purpose. I wanted to make it about England, take a lot of pressure off ‘Painey’ and Cam Bancroft… I think I did that, all the attention came to me, which is all right,” Lyon explained.

Such psychological strategies could resurface this summer as the mind games intensify in the build-up to the series.

The Veteran’s Experience and Impact

At 37, Lyon remains a pivotal figure in Australia’s Test setup. With 562 wickets in 139 Tests, he is the nation’s third-highest wicket-taker of all time. His best figures — 8 for 50 — are a reminder of his match-winning capabilities, especially on Australian pitches that offer bounce and turn.

The off-spinner’s experience in high-pressure Ashes contests will be invaluable for skipper Pat Cummins and the Baggy Greens, particularly against an England side eager to prove that their “new” Bazball is more than just a marketing term.

Ashes 2025-26: A Summer to Remember?

With both sides boasting match-winners, tactical masterminds, and passionate fan bases, the upcoming Ashes 2025-26 promises to be a spectacle. England’s blend of aggression and pragmatism could be the key to unlocking success Down Under, but Australia’s home dominance and Lyon’s guile will be formidable obstacles.

Cricket fans worldwide can expect not just skill and drama on the field, but also the trademark psychological jousting that makes the Ashes the most fiercely contested series in the sport. As Lyon put it, “It’s shaping up for one hell of a summer.”