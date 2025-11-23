Ashes Opener Ends Early, Cricket Australia Suffers Major Financial Loss

The opening Test of the 2025-26 Ashes series may have delivered a dominant win for Australia, but behind the scenes, it has left Cricket Australia (CA) facing a significant financial setback. The Test at Perth’s Optus Stadium wrapped up in just two days, meaning ticket sales, hospitality packages and several revenue streams tied to days three and four have been wiped out.

According to early estimates, CA could lose millions of dollars due to the premature finish. Under Cricket Australia’s ticketing policy, spectators who purchased tickets for unused match days are entitled to full refunds, a direct hit to projected earnings.

Strong Start, Sudden End

More than 100,000 fans attended the first two days, with day one and day two drawing near-capacity numbers. The opening day saw over 51,000 spectators, and the second day was similarly packed. The strong turnout initially signalled a profitable Ashes opener and one of the biggest Test crowds Perth had seen.

But the dramatic pace of the match, driven by aggressive batting, fast bowling and a rapid collapse from England, ensured play never extended to the final three scheduled days. For Cricket Australia, those lost days equal lost opportunity.

Refunds and Lost Match-Day Revenue

With days three and four not required, CA now faces issuing tens of thousands of refunds. Beyond ticket income, the governing body also loses out on:

Corporate hospitality earnings

Merchandise and food sales

In-stadium advertising exposure

Tourism-driven venue and partner revenue

The commercial ecosystem surrounding an Ashes Test is enormous and heavily dependent on all five days being played. “A two-day Test could cost Cricket Australia millions in lost revenue,” reported The Guardian, highlighting the magnitude of the financial blow.

Financial Pressure Already Building

This setback comes at a difficult financial moment. Cricket Australia recently reported a deficit of more than AUD 11 million for the last financial year despite high viewership and strong international scheduling. The Ashes series was expected to be a key revenue generator capable of reversing some of those losses. Now, the shortened Perth Test has stalled those expectations.