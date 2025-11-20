Ashes Rivalry Brewing: Steve Smith Fires Back At Monty Panesar Over Sandpaper Advice To Ben Stokes - WATCH

Australia’s stand-in captain Steve Smith delivered a sharp response to former England spinner Monty Panesar after the latter suggested Ben Stokes’ England should use sandpaper-related sledges during the upcoming Ashes series. Speaking at a press conference following Australia’s announcement of their playing XI for the Ashes 2025–26 opener in Perth, Smith was asked about Panesar’s remarks and did not hesitate to revisit a notorious moment from Panesar’s past.

Smith recalled Panesar’s appearance on the UK quiz show Mastermind from six years ago, where the ex-spinner fumbled several basic questions. The Australian star was well aware of Panesar’s recent comments and used the memory of that episode to fire back.

Here is what Panesar had said:

“Ben Stokes and the England team have got to make Steve Smith feel guilty and play on that,” Panesar said.

“Say something like, ‘I don’t think it’s ethical that he’s the captain, I don’t think he played the game fairly’. Really get into him and make him feel guilty about it. Make him feel like, ‘they’re probably right, I shouldn’t be here, I shouldn’t be doing this.’

“This is where the UK media must also focus and put pressure. Use it as a way to help England,” he added.

“I hope that England uses it as an advantage and don’t just get quiet about it because we know he bats well when he’s captaining Australia.

“If it were the opposite, the Australian media would be all over it. They would have said, if it was any of the English players, ‘the cheaters have arrived’. Right?”

If we're digging up the past…



Steve Smith has fired back at Monty Panesar’s call to revive 'Sandpaper Gate'



Smith’s reply was equally pointed.

“I’m gonna go off topic for a second here,” Smith said. “Who have you in the room have seen Mastermind and Monty Panesar on that?

“Any of you? Yeah. Well those of you that have, you’ll understand where I’m coming from, and those of you haven’t, do yourself a favour because it’s pretty comical.

“Anyone that believes that Athens is in Germany, that’s a start, Oliver Twist is a season of the year and America is a city, doesn’t really bother me those comments.

“Yeah, that’s as far as I’ll go with that one.”

Australia also confirmed two debutants for the Perth Test. Jake Weatherald will partner Usman Khawaja at the top of the order, while Brendan Doggett comes in as a replacement for the injured Josh Hazlewood.