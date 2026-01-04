Ashes Test Turns Emotional As Australia, England Honour Bondi Shooting Victims

Sydney, Jan 4 (IANS) In a touching ceremony before the fifth Ashes Test here on Sunday, the Australian and English teams gave a guard of honour to emergency service personnel and members of the public who responded during last month's horrific Bondi Beach mass shooting.

The on-field guard of honour before the match drew loud applause from the sold-out crowd, honouring ambulance workers, police, surf lifesavers and Jewish community groups.

"A privilege and honour to host the first responders responsible for displayed tremendous bravery during the Bondi Beach terrorist attack," Cricket Australia shared on X.

The loudest ovation was reserved for Ahmed al Ahmed, who bravely confronted one of the attackers and disarmed him. The names of the 15 victims appeared on the stadium screens beneath the words “Forever in our hearts” as first responders led the procession onto the field.

“What an emotional ceremony and a standing ovation that you can imagine could have gone on and on and on,” former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist said on Fox Cricket.

“A fine tribute to the first responders, the heroes of the tragic events that transpired in Bondi. They are heroes of the nation.”

A heightened security operation is in place for the SCG Test, with uniformed and mounted police, along with public order and riot squad officers, patrolling the venue.

New South Wales police had said that public order and riot squad officers would carry the weapons at the fifth and final Ashes Test, following similar measures at the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne and New Year’s Eve events in Sydney.

Sixteen people, including one gunman, were killed in the mass shooting at Bondi Beach on December 14. The perpetrators have been identified as 50-year-old Sajid Akram and his 24-year-old son, Naveed Akram.