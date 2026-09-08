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Ashish Nehra breaks silence on Team India coaching job, says 'It would be an honour, but...'

Former India pacer and Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra has said he has no ambition of becoming the head coach of the Indian cricket team, although he would consider it an honour and privilege if the opportunity comes his way.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 11:04 AM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 11:07 AM IST
Ashish Nehra breaks silence on Team India coaching job, says 'It would be an honour, but...'
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Ashish Nehra breaks silence on Team India coaching job, says 'It would be an honour, but...'
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