/Ashish Nehra breaks silence on Team India coaching job, says 'It would be an honour, but...'

Former India pacer and Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra has said he has no ambition of becoming the head coach of the Indian cricket team, although he would consider it an honour and privilege if the opportunity comes his way.
Speaking at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) annual awards function, Nehra said he does not plan his career around such possibilities and is currently happy with his role. "It will be an honour and privilege, but I never plan. I have no ambition. I am very happy where I am," Nehra said.
The former pacer also joked that if he receives an offer to coach Team India, he would first consult his wife, given the demanding travel schedule involved with international cricket. "If I get an offer, I will check with my wife first because it is eight to nine months of travel," he said.
Nehra also spoke about the demands of international coaching and noted that the workload and travelling involved can make the role particularly challenging over a long period. "When it comes to international coaching, not too many people have done more than three-four years because of the kind of demand and travelling. We will see," Nehra said.
Nehra has enjoyed considerable success as head coach of Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League. He guided the franchise to the IPL title in its debut season in 2022.
Under Hardik Pandya, Gujarat Titans reached the IPL final again in 2023 but lost to Chennai Super Kings in a last-ball finish. After Pandya's departure, the franchise was led by Shubman Gill.
Gujarat Titans failed to qualify for the second round in IPL 2024 before returning to the top three in 2025. The team reached another IPL final in 2026 but lost to Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Nehra also spoke about his experience working with former Gujarat Titans captains Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill.
He described the two players as being very different from each other, comparing them to the “north pole and south pole”.
According to Nehra, Pandya was keen to learn and regularly engaged in conversations, while Gill was more reserved and shy.
Gautam Gambhir is currently the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team. He took charge in 2024 after Rahul Dravid's tenure ended following the T20 World Cup.
Gambhir had previously guided Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title in 2024 as their mentor. Under his tenure, India have won two white-ball ICC trophies but have faced difficulties in Test cricket. For now, Nehra has made it clear that coaching Team India is not an ambition he is actively pursuing, despite acknowledging the stature of the role.
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