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Ashleigh Gardner affair row: Cricket Australia makes huge call on her vice-captaincy, imposes new restrictions

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg has thrown his full backing behind national team all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, confirming her retention as the squad's vice-captain.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 11:00 AM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 11:00 AM IST
Ashleigh Gardner affair row: Cricket Australia makes huge call on her vice-captaincy, imposes new restrictions
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Ashleigh Gardner affair row: Cricket Australia makes huge call on her vice-captaincy, imposes new restrictions
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