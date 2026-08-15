/Ashleigh Gardner affair row: Cricket Australia makes huge call on her vice-captaincy, imposes new restrictions

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg has thrown his full backing behind national team all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, confirming her retention as the squad's vice-captain. The twenty-nine-year-old athlete faced intense public scrutiny after her estranged wife, Monica Wright, publicly alleged that Gardner had engaged in an affair with teammate Georgia Voll. Wright also criticized the national governing body for failing to penalize Gardner or strip her of leadership responsibilities. Following internal deliberations, the board ultimately chose to keep the player in her leadership position.
Board Deliberations and Leadership Retention
Addressing media personnel in Darwin, Greenberg acknowledged that the executive committee thoroughly evaluated the situation during their recent meeting.
"It was discussed yesterday at the board level. The board asked for an update on it, which we provided, and the outcome of that is the board are very supportive of Ash in the role as she was appointed to the vice-captaincy, [there's] huge and high regard for Ash," Greenberg told reporters in Darwin.
Pre-Existing Knowledge and Policy Overhauls
The executive further disclosed that leadership figures were already informed about the personal dynamic between Gardner and Voll long before the allegations surfaced publicly. This delicate situation catalyzed administrative updates to internal workplace codes governing athlete relationships within elite sporting environments.
"We've got a Respect at Work policy, which we've now put some additional measures in place. Because we want to make sure that either the perception or the real conflict of selections, even though the vice-captain doesn't have a say in selections in the team, the leadership role and the influence that person might have to put guard rails in about how the policy works. Outside of that, we've deemed it a personal matter," he added.
Mitigating Conflicts of Interest in Team Selection
Although the vice-captain position carries no formal voting power regarding squad selections, officials have instituted strict boundaries to prevent any appearance of bias. Gardner is now officially barred from engaging in discussions with selectors or team personnel concerning Voll's inclusion in the playing eleven, safeguarding the integrity of the selection process.
"That's right," Greenberg said. "And we think that's important. Even if there's not a conflict, even if there's a perceived level of conflict, not just from the outside, but from other team-mates or from staff."
Adapting Modern High-Performance Standards
Concluding his remarks, Greenberg emphasized that sports organizations must continuously evolve their regulatory frameworks to address complex interpersonal dynamics within professional locker rooms, reiterating the organization's unwavering backing of the veteran player since the controversy began.
"We're in some difficult territory here because, like all sports, we're all learning a little bit about how these high-performance environments can operate. So we want to be making sure that our policies are keeping up with the realities, and I think that's exactly what we've done. The board was super supportive of Ash and have been since the start."
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