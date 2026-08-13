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Ashleigh Gardner requests privacy amid affair allegations as Cricket Australia retains her as vice-captain

Ashleigh has been at the center of public scrutiny after her estranged wife, Monica Wright, made serious infidelity allegations regarding events during the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup in India, while also questioning the national board's decision to keep the all-rounder in her vice-captaincy role.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 04:08 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 04:08 PM IST
Ashleigh Gardner requests privacy amid affair allegations as Cricket Australia retains her as vice-captain
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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