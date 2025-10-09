Ashwin Slams BCCI Over Kohli-Rohit ODI Saga: Calls for Respect and Clear Communication

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has ignited a debate over the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) handling of the Virat Kohli–Rohit Sharma ODI saga, calling out a “lack of communication and sensitivity” in dealing with two of India’s most decorated cricketers. Speaking candidly on his YouTube channel, Ashwin emphasised that the BCCI owes Kohli and Rohit clear communication, respect, and opportunities, especially considering their monumental contributions to Indian cricket.

Ashwin Questions BCCI’s Timing and Communication

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ashwin questioned why the selectors did not communicate India’s ODI roadmap for the 2027 World Cup immediately after Kohli and Rohit announced their T20I retirements following the 2024 T20 World Cup. While he refrained from weighing in on selection decisions, including Shubman Gill’s appointment as the new ODI captain, Ashwin stressed that senior players nearing the twilight of their careers deserve timely clarity and a transparent transition plan.

“Had they been informed during their T20I retirement, Kohli and Rohit could have made informed decisions about their future,” Ashwin said. “Instead, speculation has filled the gap, which is unfair to players of their stature.”

Lack of Knowledge Transfer: A Critical Gap

The former off-spinner highlighted that Indian cricket currently lacks a structured transition plan. According to Ashwin, there is minimal knowledge transfer (KT) between senior players and emerging talents, leaving younger players without guidance in handling pressure, injuries, or leadership responsibilities.

Ashwin explained:

“Knowledge transfer doesn’t mean teaching new shots. It’s about handling high-pressure situations, managing fitness, and guiding the next generation. Without a roadmap from the management, KT cannot happen organically.”

He further cited past coaching transitions, noting that players like Rahul Dravid or Gautam Gambhir could not establish continuity because there was no formal KT structure.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli: Respect Over Doubt

Ashwin strongly defended the continued inclusion of Kohli and Rohit in India’s ODI plans, pointing out that senior players are often unfairly judged solely on age or IPL performances of youngsters.

“Both Kohli and Rohit have earned the right to be in the team. They’ve played for nearly two decades and deserve respect,” Ashwin asserted.

He stressed that the BCCI and team management must treat senior players with sensitivity and compassion, giving them the agency to decide their future while ensuring performance remains the criterion for selection.

Leadership Transition and ODI Captaincy

Ashwin offered perspective on Rohit Sharma’s removal as ODI captain ahead of India’s Australia tour, suggesting it is part of a longer-term succession plan. By grooming Shubman Gill over the next two years, the management ensures continuity while keeping senior players motivated.

“Rohit deserves to be captain, but with the World Cup two years away, this gives time to prepare a leader. Still, clearer communication about the decision was needed,” Ashwin said.

He also emphasised that both Rohit and Kohli are invaluable for guiding younger teammates, underlining their role in mentoring emerging stars like Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill.