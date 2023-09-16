Asia Cup 2023: HUGE Blow To Sri Lanka Ahead Of Final Against India As Key Player Ruled Out

Asia Cup 2023 will have it's winner on Sunday and it is going to be between India and Sri Lanka lifting the trophy in Colombo. However, ahead of the important clash, another injury has struck the Sri Lanka dressing room as key bowler Maheesh Theekshana has been ruled out of the final game.

Theekshana joins the long list of injured bowlers of Lanka like - Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, and Lahiru Kumara.

'Men in Blue' have a "better chance" of winning the ICC Cricket World Cup starting from October 5 in India as they know the conditions well, Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka said today. However, there is a "good chance for all the teams" to do well, Shanaka said while talking to the media at the ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy tour.

"I do not think there is something like an advantage or disadvantage. Once you get to India, you know how batting-friendly wickets are. There is a good chance for all the teams. India got a better chance because they know the conditions well, the calibre of players is also good," said Shanaka to the media.

The SL skipper said that his team has got the stars who can win a match single-handedly.

"We have a good batting line-up. There are also quality spinners in our side," he added.

Talking about the biggest challenge in India during the World Cup, Shanaka said that, "I think pitches will be a challenge. Bowling will be a challenge. The margin of error is very low. We need to execute really well."

Shanaka said that his team is good and can perform well in Asian conditions. Talking about whether the IPL experience of certain players like Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheese Pathirana etc., will serve as an advantage, Shanaka agreed, while also noting that not many players from Lanka play in the IPL.

"I think we have players of that calibre who can play IPL. I am looking forward to it in the coming years," he added.

Talking about whether India and Sri Lanka will play in a World Cup final as they did in 2011, Shanaka said, "It is not about the final. It is about the process to which we need to stick even here in the Asia Cup. We came without our key players but still made it to the final. If we stick to the process, we have a great chance to make the final."

India will take on Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup on Sunday in Colombo.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumraj, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (vc), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan.