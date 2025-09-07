Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma Poised To Break Shikhar Dhawan’s THIS T20I Record

Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma, India’s dynamic left-handed batter, is on the verge of surpassing Shikhar Dhawan’s record for the most sixes in a calendar year by a left-handed Indian batter in T20 Internationals. Dhawan set the benchmark in 2018 with 25 sixes in 17 innings, a mark Sharma is now hot on the heels of.

Sharma’s Explosive Form

The 25-year-old has been sensational for India in 2025, hitting 22 sixes in just five innings. With only four more needed to break Dhawan’s record, the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 could see Sharma etch his name in the record books. His power-hitting, combined with a remarkable strike rate of 219.68, makes him one of the most dangerous batters in the Indian lineup.

IPL Heroics and Rising Stardom

Sharma’s prowess is not limited to international cricket. In IPL 2025, he turned heads with a stunning 141 off 55 balls for Sunrisers Hyderabad, highlighting his ability to dominate any bowling attack. His fearless approach and consistent boundary-hitting have cemented his spot as a key figure in India’s top order.

Eyes on the Asia Cup

As the Asia Cup progresses, fans and critics alike are watching Sharma closely. If he maintains his current form, he will not only surpass Dhawan’s sixes record but also establish a new benchmark for power-hitting among left-handed Indian batters. His performances have positioned him as one of the brightest young talents in world cricket, capable of changing the course of a match with a single over.