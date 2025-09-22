Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill Guide India To 6-Wicket Win Over Pakistan

Riding on fantastic knocks from Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, India defeated Pakistan by 6 wickets in a high-voltage Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, September 21.

Chasing a total of 172 for the victory, Sharma smashed 74 off 39 balls, with the help of six boundaries and five maximums, and shared a 105-run opening stand with Gill (47 off 28 balls), as India won the match with 7 balls to spare.

The result also marked India’s highest successful chase against Pakistan in T20Is, as the reigning world champions maintained their unbeaten run in the competition.

Earlier, Sahibzada Farhan top-scored with 58, while Faheem Ashraf added late impetus with an unbeaten 20 off eight balls, as Pakistan posted 171/5 in their 20 overs after being invited to bat first.



India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s Match Summary

After opting to field, India’s bowlers kept Pakistan in check despite a brisk start from Fakhar Zaman and a solid 58 from opener Sahibzada Farhan.

Shivam Dube (2/33) was the most effective bowler, picking up key wickets including Farhan and Ayub, while Kuldeep Yadav (1/31) removed Hussain Talat at a crucial stage. Jasprit Bumrah was uncharacteristically expensive, conceding 45 off his four overs.

Pakistan ended with 171/5, thanks to late cameos from Faheem Ashraf and captain Agha Salman, but the total never looked enough on a batting friendly pitch in Dubai.

In reply, India came out flying. Abhishek Sharma was electric, smashing 74 off 39 balls with 6 fours and 5 sixes. Abhishek and Shubman Gill (47 off 28) added 105 for the opening wicket, putting India in firm control.

Although Haris Rauf (2/26) tried to pull things back with the wickets of Suryakumar Yadav and Samson, Tilak Varma (30 not out off 19) and Hardik Pandya finished the job with composure.

India reached 174/4 in 18.5 overs, taking a significant step towards qualification. This performance once again showcased India’s balance across departments, aggressive batting, disciplined spin, and a deep bench.

Brief scores: Pakistan 171/5 in 20 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 58, Saim Ayub 21; Shivam Dube 2-33, Hardik Pandya 1-29) lost to India 174/4 in 18.5 overs (Abhishek Sharma 74, Shubman Gill 47; Haris Rauf 2-26, Faheem Ashraf 1-31) by six wickets.