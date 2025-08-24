Advertisement
Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan Name Strong 17-Man Squad With Rashid Khan As Captain

Afghanistan on Sunday announced their 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, set to be played in Abu Dhabi and Dubai from September 9 to 28. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2025, 10:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan Name Strong 17-Man Squad With Rashid Khan As CaptainImage Credit:- X

Afghanistan on Sunday announced their 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, set to be played in Abu Dhabi and Dubai from September 9 to 28. The tournament will be contested in the T20I format, serving as key preparation for next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Preparation For The Asia Cup

Afghanistan will begin their campaign against Hong Kong on September 9 in Abu Dhabi. The competition features eight teams divided into two groups: India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman in Group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong make up Group B.

Star spinner Rashid Khan will captain the Afghan side, with experienced campaigners like Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Naveen-ul-Haq forming the team’s core. The squad also includes rising youngsters such as Allah Ghazanfar, Mohammad Ishaq, and Noor Ahmad, reflecting a balance of experience and youth.

Before the Asia Cup, Afghanistan will fine-tune their preparations in a Tri-Nation T20I Series in Sharjah against hosts UAE and Pakistan, starting this Friday. Most players from the 22-member preliminary squad announced earlier this month are expected to feature.

Afghanistan Squad For Asia Cup 2025:

Rashid Khan (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Reserves: Wafiullah Tarakhil, Nangyal Kharote, Abdullah Ahmadzai

With Afghanistan having impressed in the 2024 T20 World Cup, expectations will be high as they look to make a deep run in the Asia Cup and further cement their status as a rising powerhouse in world cricket. 

Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

