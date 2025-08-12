The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to announce India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2025 around August 19–20, once the National Cricket Academy (NCA) provides final fitness reports of all players, including captain Suryakumar Yadav, who has resumed batting practice in Bengaluru. The tournament will be held in the UAE from September 9, with India opening their campaign against the hosts UAE at the Dubai International Stadium on September 10.

Vice-Captaincy Race: Axar Patel vs Shubman Gill

The team management is weighing its options for vice-captaincy. Shubman Gill, fresh from an outstanding performance in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, is a strong contender. However, all-rounder Axar Patel who was recently elevated to deputy in the home T20I series against England is also in the fray. Both men have experience in the role: Gill served as vice-captain when Suryakumar took over as full-time T20I skipper last year in Sri Lanka, while Axar assumed the role more recently.

Likely Squad and Key Selections

According to PTI, selectors are inclined towards maintaining continuity, a formula that has worked well under Suryakumar’s tenure.

Bumrah Returns: Jasprit Bumrah is set to feature in Asia Cup 2025 and may be rested for the opening Test of the West Indies tour in October.

Top-Order Stars: Abhishek Sharma, recently ranked world No. 1 T20 batter in ICC rankings, is expected to feature. Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, praised for his solid form with both bat and gloves last season, is in line to be first-choice keeper.

Second Keeper Battle: The reserve wicketkeeper slot will likely be contested between Jitesh Sharma, who excelled as a finisher in RCB’s IPL-winning run, and Dhruv Jurel, who played in the most recent T20I series.

Middle Order & All-Rounders: Shivam Dube, who impressed against England, is set to return. Hardik Pandya remains the first-choice seam-bowling all-rounder, while Axar Patel and Washington Sundar are the spin-bowling all-rounder options.

Spin Department: Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy are expected to complete the spin attack.

Pace Attack: Alongside Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, the third pacer’s spot is between Prasidh Krishna (25 wickets in IPL 2025) and Harshit Rana.

Players Missing Out

The report adds that Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, and KL Rahul are unlikely to be considered. Rahul, in particular, has been ruled out of contention as he does not regularly bat in the middle order.

Selection Dilemma at the Top

A BCCI insider told PTI:

“Abhishek Sharma is world's No. 1 T20 batter in last ICC rankings. Sanju Samson has been fantastic last season with both bat and gloves. So it will certainly be a tough call but Shubman in current form (although in Tests) can't be ignored. He had a good IPL also. Problem for selectors is, there are too many performers at the top of the order.”

Likely Contenders for Asia Cup 2025

Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana/Prasidh Krishna, Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma/Dhruv Jurel.

This Asia Cup will be Suryakumar Yadav's first major multi-team tournament as India’s full-time T20I captain, and with multiple in-form contenders vying for spots especially at the top order selectors will have to make some tough calls before the squad is locked in.

