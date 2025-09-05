Asia Cup 2025: BCCI Targets Record ₹450 Crore As Team India Seeks New Jersey Sponsor

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is turning heads once again, this time off the pitch. With Dream11’s early exit as the lead sponsor, sponsoring the Indian cricket team is set to become a significantly bigger investment. Industry reports now peg the new reserve price at Rs 3.5 crore for bilateral matches and Rs 1.5 crore for ICC and ACC multilateral tournaments, marking a sharp increase from previous rates.

Dream11’s Premature Exit: A Game-Changer for Sponsorship

Dream11, which replaced Byju's in 2023 with a three-year deal worth Rs 358 crore, had to end its sponsorship early following the passing of the Online Gaming Bill in Parliament. This unexpected move left the BCCI with a sponsorship void, especially ahead of major international fixtures like the Asia Cup 2025. While Dream11 paid Rs 3 crore per home game and Rs 1 crore per away match, the board is now aiming higher to maximize revenue from its next lead sponsor.

According to sources quoted by Cricbuzz, the BCCI expects over 10% increase in valuation for bilateral matches and around 3% for multilateral tournaments. With this adjustment, the total sponsorship potential for 140 matches from 2025 to 2028 could exceed Rs 400 crore, with industry insiders predicting the figure could climb even higher.

BCCI’s Strategic Move: Setting the Stage for Rs 450 Crore Deal

The BCCI has formally invited bids through an Invitation for Expression of Interest (IEOI), with documents available for a non-refundable fee of Rs 5 lakh plus applicable GST. The IEOI outlines eligibility criteria, submission procedures, and detailed terms to ensure only serious bidders participate. The deadline for purchasing IEOI documents is September 12, with bid submissions closing on September 16.

Industry sources suggest the BCCI is eyeing a Rs 450 crore sponsorship package, covering both home and away bilateral matches as well as ACC and ICC tournaments. This is a clear step up from Dream11’s previous deal and reflects the board’s intent to capitalize on Team India’s immense marketability.

Timing Is Crucial: Asia Cup and Women’s World Cup in Focus

With the Asia Cup 2025 just around the corner, the BCCI faces pressure to finalize a sponsor before team jerseys and merchandising are finalized. While timelines are tight, the board remains confident of securing a new lead sponsor ahead of the Women’s World Cup, which kicks off on September 30, 2025.

Securing a prominent sponsor is more than a financial necessity—it’s a strategic move to enhance visibility, marketing partnerships, and fan engagement across domestic and international cricket platforms. Given Team India’s unparalleled fan base, the next sponsor stands to gain massive brand exposure across broadcast, digital, and stadium platforms.

What This Means for Brands

For companies looking to sponsor Team India, the stakes have never been higher. The increased per-match fees and the broader scope of bilateral and multilateral matches provide a premium platform for brand visibility. With cricket being one of India’s most-watched sports, partnering with the national team ensures engagement with millions of passionate fans across the globe.

Analysts note that while the investment is hefty, the ROI from brand association with Team India—through merchandise, broadcast rights, and fan engagement—makes it a highly lucrative opportunity. This surge in sponsorship cost signals both the commercial strength of Indian cricket and the growing competition for association with its flagship team.