Asia Cup 2025 Controversy: Furious Fans Trend Boycott After India vs Pakistan Promo Featuring Virender Sehwag

The countdown to the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE has begun, but instead of excitement, the build-up is dominated by controversy. A promotional campaign by Sony Sports Network, highlighting the India vs Pakistan clash on September 14 in Dubai, has triggered outrage among fans, with legendary opener Virender Sehwag and the BCCI caught in the storm.

Promo Sparks Fan Fury Ahead of India vs Pakistan Clash

Sony Sports, the official broadcaster of the Asia Cup 2025, released a high-octane promo to hype the tournament’s biggest rivalry — India vs Pakistan. The advertisement featured India’s T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi, and former Indian opener Virender Sehwag.

While intended to build anticipation, the campaign backfired spectacularly. Social media erupted with criticism, with fans calling it “insensitive” in light of the April 23 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians. Many accused Sehwag of ignoring national sentiment, coining the phrase “patriotism ends where promotions begin.” Calls for a boycott of Sony Sports, the Asia Cup, and even the BCCI trended across platforms, overshadowing the cricketing narrative.

BCCI and ACC Under Pressure

The controversy adds fuel to ongoing criticism of the BCCI and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). After the Pahalgam attack, India’s participation in the Asia Cup was uncertain, with speculation that a pullout could collapse the tournament. Yet, ACC chief and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi pressed ahead with scheduling, confirming that India would play in Group A alongside Pakistan, UAE, and Oman.

The likelihood of India and Pakistan meeting not just once, but up to three times in the tournament, has only heightened tensions. Critics argue the governing bodies are prioritizing revenue over national sentiment.

Sehwag Defends Team India but Faces Heat

Amid the backlash, Sehwag issued a statement backing India’s chances at the tournament.

“We are world champions. I am confident that under Suryakumar Yadav’s leadership, we will dominate the Asia Cup,” he said in a Sony Sports promotional video.

However, his remarks did little to quell the outrage. Fans accused him of lending his voice to a campaign that commercialized the India-Pakistan rivalry at a sensitive time.

Sports Ministry Clears Multilateral Participation

The Sports Ministry’s policy update last week added another layer to the debate. While bilateral ties with Pakistan remain frozen, the government has permitted India’s participation in multilateral tournaments like the Asia Cup, citing adherence to the Olympic Charter.

A ministry official clarified:

“India will not play bilateral matches with Pakistan. But participation in events such as the Asia Cup will continue, as they are multilateral in nature.”

This ruling cleared the way for India’s Asia Cup 2025 campaign, starting against UAE on September 10 in Dubai.

Cricketing Context: India Enters New Era

Amid the political and emotional storm, the cricket itself promises intrigue. The 2025 edition marks India’s first major tournament without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, both of whom retired from T20Is after guiding India to the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

This is Suryakumar Yadav’s first continental assignment as captain, leading a youthful but dynamic squad featuring Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, and Jasprit Bumrah. Group A fixtures include UAE (Sept 10), Pakistan (Sept 14), and Oman (Sept 19). Group B features Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka.

High-Stakes Asia Cup 2025: Sport vs Sentiment

The Asia Cup has always carried weight beyond cricket, with India vs Pakistan matches transcending sport. But this year, emotions are particularly raw. The Pahalgam tragedy looms large, and the timing of the promo has amplified resentment.

Yet, from a cricketing standpoint, the tournament will be pivotal in shaping India’s next generation under SKY’s captaincy. The clash on September 14 in Dubai remains one of the most-watched sporting events globally, regardless of political overtones.