Asia Cup 2025 Drama: Suryakumar Yadav Explains No-Handshake Controversy with Pakistan

India’s T20I Asia Cup triumph dominated headlines, but Suryakumar Yadav’s remarks on Pakistan sparked intense debate across cricketing circles. The Indian captain, fresh off three victories over arch-rivals Pakistan, including a thrilling final, revealed his perspective on rivalry, discipline, and dignity in the sport.

India’s Dominance Over Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

India and Pakistan have always shared one of cricket’s most intense rivalries, but this year, India asserted clear dominance. Across the Asia Cup 2025, India defeated Pakistan thrice — in the group stage, Super Four, and the high-octane final. While early matches were largely one-sided, the final saw Pakistan putting up a stronger fight, keeping fans on the edge of their seats until the last over.

Tilak Varma emerged as the star of the final, scoring an unbeaten 69 and earning the ‘Player of the Match’ accolade. With this win, India clinched their second T20I Asia Cup title and their ninth overall, including ODI editions.

“No Longer Consider Pakistan as Rivals” – Suryakumar Speaks Out

The biggest talking point off the field, however, was Suryakumar Yadav’s statement that he no longer considers Pakistan as rivals. “I see my team, when I see them practicing, when I see them playing in the match, then I know what their skill level is, and how they can play in any situation. So, seeing that, I made that statement,” Suryakumar told The Indian Express.

When asked whether India would continue the no-handshake policy in future games against Pakistan, the 35-year-old replied candidly, “I don’t know what will happen next. Dilli abhi bahut door hai. We only play in multi-nation tournaments, but whatever happens at that time, we will see. For now, this is the moment which we want to enjoy.”

This remark not only reflects the Indian captain’s focus on performance over politics but also highlights the delicate balance between competition and sportsmanship in high-profile clashes.

Behind the Scenes: Controversy and On-Field Tensions

The Asia Cup 2025 was not without controversy. Suryakumar revealed that Indian players faced consistent verbal abuse from Pakistan during the three matches. “Players have told us so many things that happened in the three games, I cannot share them, but a lot happened,” he said in an interview with Sports Tak.

Pakistan’s approach included protesting to the ICC about match officials, skipping pre-match press conferences, and even attempts to disrupt proceedings on the field. Yet, the Indian squad maintained composure, with Suryakumar emphasizing, “If we focus on cricket, it is a good occasion; if we win the match, there cannot be a bigger answer than that.”

This commitment to dignity and professionalism under pressure reflects the ethos of India’s current T20I side. According to Suryakumar, “None of us at any point have shown any inappropriate gesture…. We wanted to play this game with dignity… follow the situation and the game, keeping emotions aside.”