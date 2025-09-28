ACC chairman and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi has confirmed that he will be present at the Asia Cup 2025 final trophy ceremony and will hand over the trophy to the winning team after the India vs Pakistan match on September 28. Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan's Interior Minister, is expected to fulfill his official duties as ACC chief by attending the post-match event. The Indian team’s reaction to his presence is anticipated to attract significant attention.

While the presence of a board chairman at the trophy presentation is usually routine, Naqvi's previous statements critical of India have the potential to turn this customary ceremony into a point of tension. As the head of the continental cricket body, he has the right to present the trophy and engage in the traditional handshake with both teams. Still, given reports that the BCCI team is enforcing a 'no handshake' policy with Pakistan, it seems unlikely Indian players will engage with a PCB chief known for his public criticism of India. The BCCI has not yet publicly clarified its official stance on Naqvi's expected attendance .

ACC Statement

In an ACC statement, Naqvi reflected on the tournament, saying, "This year's Asian Cup has been a magnificent display of cricketing excellence and talent. The passion of the fans, the competitive spirit of the Asian teams, and the incredible performances on the field have made this a truly memorable event. We are set to see record viewership numbers, which is a testament to the growing popularity of cricket across the continent." He added, "I'm excited to witness a great final and look forward to handing over the trophy to the winners tomorrow" .

Tensions between the BCCI and PCB have simmered throughout the Asia Cup. A major flashpoint was when, at Naqvi's behest, the PCB alleged that match referee Andy Pycroft had prohibited the exchange of pleasantries after India's victory on September 14—a claim the ICC quickly dismissed. Following that, Naqvi reportedly sought to have India captain Suryakumar Yadav banned from the final by filing Level 4 charges against him. These charges focused on Yadav dedicating India’s win to the armed forces and expressing solidarity with families affected by the Pahalgam terror attack, actions Naqvi considered controversial .

A source familiar with the situation stated, “As of now, information is that he would come this evening and obviously as ACC chairman, he will be giving away the winner's trophy. Let's see what the BCCI decides,” as quoted by PTI .

Adding to the complexity, Naqvi has recently posted a cryptic video on 'X' showing Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal celebration that mimics a plane crash. This gesture was the same one Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf repeatedly made during the September 21 India match, which resulted in a fine for the bowler.

Predicted Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy .

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (captain), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed .