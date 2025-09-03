Asia Cup 2025: Gambhir’s Take on Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Bumrah Sparks Buzz
Gautam Gambhir mentioned Virat Kohli ahead of India’s Asia Cup 2025 campaign, sharing insights on Delhi’s cricketing talent and reflecting on legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Jasprit Bumrah during the DPL 2025 final.
- Gautam Gambhir praised Delhi’s cricketing talent while attending the DPL 2025 final, stressing its role in shaping future stars for Team India.
- In a rapid-fire round, Gambhir mentioned Virat Kohli as “Desi Boy”, alongside legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Jasprit Bumrah.
- With the Asia Cup 2025 starting September 5, Gambhir emphasized the importance of rest and preparation before India’s packed cricket calendar.
The countdown to the Asia Cup 2025 has begun, and Indian cricket fans are brimming with anticipation. After a lull of nearly two weeks in international cricket, the subcontinent’s premier tournament promises to reignite passion and set the stage for a jam-packed season leading up to the T20 World Cup. Amidst this buzz, Gautam Gambhir, India’s head coach and two-time World Cup winner, grabbed headlines with candid remarks during the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 final, where he also mentioned Virat Kohli and other Indian greats in a rapid-fire session.
Asia Cup 2025: India’s Jam-Packed Cricket Calendar
For fans starved of competitive action, the Asia Cup 2025—starting September 5—marks the beginning of a relentless schedule for Team India. From high-stakes clashes in the Asia Cup to the bilateral series that follow, and finally culminating in the T20 World Cup, the upcoming months will test India’s depth, resilience, and strategy.
Gambhir, who has been at the helm since taking over as India’s head coach, acknowledged the intensity of the calendar. Yet, he admitted he has deliberately distanced himself from cricket for the past fortnight.
“I’ve been at home and I haven’t watched a lot of cricket,” Gambhir revealed at the DPL final. “But it’s a great platform for a lot of these boys who can showcase their talent. Delhi cricket has always produced champions, and I believe this pipeline will keep strengthening Indian cricket.”
Gautam Gambhir’s Faith in Delhi Cricket
The Delhi Premier League final wasn’t just about entertainment—it served as a reminder of Gambhir’s deep-rooted faith in grassroots cricket. He praised the tournament for giving young cricketers a stage to shine, emphasizing that Delhi’s competitive structure ensures a steady supply of talent for the national setup.
“There will never be a shortage of talent in Delhi,” Gambhir noted. “These competitions are tough, and they prepare youngsters for the next level. Hopefully, many of them will continue showcasing their skills and eventually contribute to Indian cricket.”
His words reflect a larger vision—bridging the gap between domestic leagues and international success.
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar & Bumrah: Gambhir’s Rapid-Fire Picks
In a lighthearted segment, Gambhir was asked to associate famous cricketers with specific traits. Unsurprisingly, the answers sparked conversations among fans:
Clutch Performer: Sachin Tendulkar
Desi Boy: Virat Kohli
Speed: Jasprit Bumrah
Golden Arm: Nitish Rana
Most Stylish: Shubman Gill
Mr. Consistent: Rahul Dravid
Run Machine: VVS Laxman
Most Funny: Rishabh Pant
Death Over Specialist: Zaheer Khan
His choice of Virat Kohli as the “Desi Boy” stood out, showcasing how the former Indian captain continues to embody modern Indian cricket’s swagger and grit. With the Asia Cup looming, Kohli’s form and leadership aura will once again be under the spotlight.
Why Gambhir’s Words Matter Before the Asia Cup
As India gears up for the Asia Cup 2025, Gambhir’s relaxed yet confident tone signals calm before the storm. His decision to step away from the game for a brief period highlights the importance of mental freshness in a crammed cricket calendar. For a coach managing big personalities like Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Bumrah, balancing rest with preparation is crucial.
Moreover, Gambhir’s rapid-fire remarks cleverly connected past legends like Tendulkar and Dravid with modern icons such as Kohli and Gill—bridging eras and reinforcing the continuity of India’s cricketing legacy.
