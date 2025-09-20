Advertisement
INDIA VS OMAN

Asia Cup 2025: Hammad Mirza, Aamir Kaleem's Fifties Go In Vain As India Beat Oman By 21 Runs

Both Hammad and Aamir slammed fifties and stitched a crucial stand of 93 runs for the second wicket but it was not good enough on the day as India beat Oman by 21 runs. 

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2025, 12:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Asia Cup 2025: Hammad Mirza, Aamir Kaleem's Fifties Go In Vain As India Beat Oman By 21 RunsPic credit: IANS

Fantastic fifties from Hammad Mirza and Aamir Kaleem went in vain as India beat Oman by 21 runs in their last league match of the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Both Hammad and Aamir slammed fifties and stitched a crucial stand of 93 runs for the second wicket but it was not good enough on the day.

Earlier, a gritty half-century by Sanju Samson (56 off 45) guided India to 188/8 in their 20 overs, their third-highest innings total against an Associate nation in T20Is.India’s only bigger totals against Associates remain 202 for 4 versus Nepal in Hangzhou 2023 and 192 for 2 against Hong Kong in Dubai 2022.

About the Author
authorImg
Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a sports journalist with Zee News English and specialises in conducting exclusive interviews and ground reporting, having covered multiple tournaments like the ODI World Cup, IPL, ... Read more

