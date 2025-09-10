Asia Cup 2025 Handshake Controversy: What Really Happened Between India and Pakistan Captains

Dubai witnessed a swirl of social media speculation on Tuesday as the Asia Cup 2025 captains’ press conference sparked a heated debate: Did Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha refuse to shake hands with India’s Suryakumar Yadav? Viral clips suggested a snub, but a closer examination reveals a story of misinterpretation rather than conflict.

The Controversial Video Clip

The initial video circulating online appeared to show Salman walking past Suryakumar without a customary handshake. Fans and netizens quickly interpreted this as deliberate, fueling debates across platforms. The press conference in Dubai included the captains of India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and three other participating nations, with the India-Pakistan narrative naturally dominating attention.

Social media posts claimed that Salman deliberately ignored Suryakumar while exchanging pleasantries with other captains like Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan. The short video seemed convincing at first glance, giving the impression of tension ahead of the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash on September 14.

The Full Story: Fact-Check

However, longer footage from the event paints a different picture. Salman Ali Agha did, in fact, shake hands with Suryakumar Yadav before exiting the stage. Verified accounts shared the full clip, clearly showing the interaction, thereby debunking rumors of a snub.

Experts and eyewitnesses at the venue confirmed that the misunderstanding arose due to cropped footage circulating on social media. As journalist Ruturaj Borkakoty observed, “It was a very cordial press conference. The handshake happened briefly as the captains were leaving the stage. There was no hostility, just a routine gesture of sportsmanship.”

What the Captains Said About Aggression

The press conference also touched upon the topic of aggression on the field, a question always associated with India-Pakistan encounters. Suryakumar Yadav stated, “Aggression is always there on the field, and without aggression, you can’t play the sport. I’m excited to take the field.”

Meanwhile, Salman Ali Agha added, “If someone wants to be aggressive in the field, they are more than welcome. From my side, there is no instruction to anyone as long as it stays on the ground.” Both captains emphasized professional conduct, focusing on performance rather than political tensions or personal conflicts.

The India-Pakistan Spotlight

Every India-Pakistan interaction in international cricket draws immense attention due to historical and political sensitivities. This Asia Cup is no exception. With matches limited and bilateral series rare, even fleeting gestures—like a handshake—become magnified.

Journalist Borkakoty added, “Political tensions back home make even routine interactions headline material. But these captains held themselves to professional standards, representing their countries with poise.”

The first India match in the tournament is against the UAE on September 10, followed by the high-voltage clash against Pakistan on September 14. Both teams can potentially meet again in the final, scheduled for September 28, keeping fans glued to every development.