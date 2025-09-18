Asia Cup 2025 Handshake Row: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Says ‘Cricket Must Stay Above Politics’ Amid Boycott Threats

The Asia Cup 2025 has been engulfed in controversy, but Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has urged calm, reminding the cricketing fraternity that the game must remain above politics. Speaking after the now-infamous “handshake row” following the India vs Pakistan clash, Naqvi not only defended Pakistan’s stance but also outlined the PCB’s plan to hold players accountable through a detailed internal review after the tournament.

Mohsin Naqvi Defends Spirit of the Game

Naqvi’s statement came shortly after reports confirmed that ICC match referee Andy Pycroft apologised to Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and the team management over the incident. The PCB had accused Pycroft of instructing the captains to avoid a handshake at the toss, a move they described as a “violation of cricket’s spirit and mutual respect.”

Breaking his silence, Naqvi remarked:

“Cricket is a sport, and it should remain a sport. Cricket must stay above all this.”

His words struck a chord across the cricketing world, especially as fans feared the escalating row could overshadow the competition. The PCB lodged a formal complaint with the ICC, demanding a probe under the ICC Code of Conduct, while also hinting that a tournament withdrawal had been on the table.

Boycott Threat and High-Stakes Drama

The situation escalated further when Pakistan reportedly threatened to boycott their Asia Cup 2025 match against UAE if Pycroft was not removed as match referee. According to reports, the team was instructed to stay back at their hotel instead of leaving for the stadium, raising speculation of a last-minute pullout.

Had Pakistan walked away, it would have handed UAE automatic qualification to the Super 4s, alongside India. Such a move would not only have sparked diplomatic tremors but also dealt PCB a financial blow, with potential ICC sanctions looming large.

However, Naqvi, after consultations with former PCB chairmen Najam Sethi and Ramiz Raja, decided that Pakistan would not abandon the competition. “We explored all options, including withdrawal, but that would have damaged the game and the spirit of competition,” he said, thanking Pakistani fans for their “unwavering support in testing times.”

Mohsin Naqvi Under Fire but Standing Tall

Despite Naqvi’s strong words, critics have pointed out that the PCB has found itself cornered. The ICC categorically rejected Pakistan’s request to remove Pycroft, stating that the incident was a “miscommunication” rather than misconduct. Images circulating on social media showed Pakistan’s players being snubbed post-match, fueling anger back home.

Adding to the storm, Naqvi reportedly dismissed PCB Director of Cricket Operations Usman Walha, holding him responsible for not fully briefing the captain about tournament protocols. For many, this decision highlighted Naqvi’s no-nonsense approach to accountability within the PCB.

Internal Review After Asia Cup 2025

Beyond the controversy, Naqvi made it clear that the PCB’s focus would soon shift back to cricketing matters. He confirmed that once the Asia Cup concludes, the selection committee will evaluate player performances, ensuring that accountability extends beyond administrative issues. This announcement signals that changes could be on the horizon for Pakistan cricket, with underperforming players possibly facing the axe.

Naqvi’s dual approach—defending the team’s dignity on the global stage while ensuring internal scrutiny—has won him both supporters and critics. Supporters hail him as a leader willing to stand firm against external pressure, while critics argue his stance has risked Pakistan’s standing with the ICC.

What This Means for Pakistan Cricket

The “handshake row” may appear symbolic, but it has far-reaching consequences for Pakistan cricket. Naqvi’s insistence that “cricket must stay above politics” resonates strongly at a time when Indo-Pak matches are already heavily scrutinised. His leadership during this saga could define the future of PCB’s relations with both the ICC and Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

With the Asia Cup still underway and Pakistan’s campaign hanging in the balance, all eyes remain on Mohsin Naqvi. His handling of this crisis—balancing diplomacy, fan expectations, and team morale—will be crucial not just for the Asia Cup but also for Pakistan’s preparations ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.