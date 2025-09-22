Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya Creates History, Equals Ravichandran Ashwin For THIS Massive Record

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya created history after his standout performance during the high-voltage Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, September 21.

During his impressive three-over spell, Pandya claimed the crucial wicket of Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman but conceded 29 runs in a three-over spell.

With Fakhar's dismissal, Hardik brought his tally to 38 wickets and he equalled former spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's record for the most wickets by an Indian bowler in T20 multi-team events (such as T20 World Cups and Asia Cups). Ashwin picked 38 scalps in just 30 innings while Pandya got there in 33 innings.

Most Wickets For India in Asia Cup and T20 World Cup Combined

Hardik Pandya- 38

R Ashwin- 38

Jasprit Bumrah- 35

When it comes to most wickets in the Asia Cup and World Cup (ODI) combined, Mohammad Shami tops the chart with a total of 80 scalps.

Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill Guide India To 6-Wicket Win Over Pakistan

Riding on fantastic knocks from Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, India defeated Pakistan by 6 wickets in a high-voltage Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, September 21.

Chasing a total of 172 for the victory, Sharma smashed 74 off 39 balls, with the help of six boundaries and five maximums, and shared a 105-run opening stand with Gill (47 off 28 balls), as India won the match with 7 balls to spare.

The result also marked India’s highest successful chase against Pakistan in T20Is, as the reigning world champions maintained their unbeaten run in the competition.

Earlier, Sahibzada Farhan top-scored with 58, while Faheem Ashraf added late impetus with an unbeaten 20 off eight balls, as Pakistan posted 171/5 in their 20 overs after being invited to bat first.