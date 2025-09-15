Asia Cup 2025 Heats Up: Can India And Pakistan Cross Paths Again In The Tournament? Check Here

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan under such a hostile climate ranging from boycott calls to the post-match handshake snub has already turned the Asia Cup 2025 into a politically charged and volatile spectacle. But the drama in the UAE may only be beginning. The format of the tournament leaves open the prospect of two more high-voltage clashes before the month ends.

India Can Meet Pakistan Two More Times in the Tournament

India’s commanding seven-wicket win over Pakistan on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium virtually sealed their spot in the Super Four stage. With their position as Group A toppers (A1) all but confirmed, the Men in Blue are expected to advance comfortably.

For Pakistan, the qualification math is simple: beat hosts UAE in their last group fixture and they qualify as A2. That outcome would trigger a second India–Pakistan clash in the Super Four next Sunday, September 21. If both teams then hold their nerve and reach the final, the stage will be set for a third showdown on September 28 — making this Asia Cup a potential trilogy of drama-filled encounters.

Handshake Snub Overshadows Cricket

The first clash wasn’t just about India’s dominance with bat and ball but also the frosty atmosphere off the field. India’s players skipped the traditional handshakes with Pakistan and even the match officials before rushing back into the dressing room, where the doors were quickly shut.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav later explained the move, insisting it was a gesture of solidarity. “We stand with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and dedicate this win to the armed forces,” he said. The Pakistan camp reacted sharply, lodging a formal complaint with match referee Andy Pycroft. Head coach Mike Hesson labelled the act “disappointing,” while captain Salman Ali Agha skipped the post-match presentation in protest.

India’s Bowlers Set the Tone

On the field, India’s bowlers ensured Pakistan never got going. Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav combined forces to restrict Pakistan to 127/9. A late cameo from Shaheen Afridi (33* off 16) added some respectability, but the total was always under par.

India chased the target in just 15.5 overs. Abhishek Sharma’s quickfire 31 gave them the early momentum, while Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 47 capped by a towering six to end the match on his 35th birthday sealed a clinical win.

More Drama Awaits

With the Super Four around the corner and a possible final between the two arch-rivals, the Asia Cup 2025 could still deliver two more chapters in this fiery saga. What should have been a celebration of cricket’s most-watched rivalry is instead shaping up as the most politically charged edition in recent memory.