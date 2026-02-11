Asia Cup 2025 hero Tilak Varma reacts to upcoming India vs Pakistan T20 WC 2026 clash says, 'Anway, we are...'

India’s star middle-order batter, Tilak Varma, has signaled that the Men in Blue are mentally and physically prepared for the February 15 showdown against Pakistan. Speaking at a pre-match press conference in Colombo, Varma dismissed any concerns regarding the recent diplomatic drama surrounding the fixture, asserting that the Indian squad has maintained a singular focus on their performance.

Preparedness for the Arch-Rivalry

The upcoming Group stage encounter at the R. Premadasa Stadium comes after a brief period of uncertainty during which the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had threatened a boycott. With the standoff resolved, the match will proceed as originally scheduled. India enters the fixture following a victory over the USA, while Pakistan has secured two consecutive wins to open their campaign.

Addressing the team's mindset, Varma was concise about the squad's readiness. "Our preparation was on anyway. We are in the match zone," Varma stated, emphasizing that external narrative shifts have not disrupted the team's internal routines.

A Hero Returns from Injury

Varma’s presence in the World Cup squad is a significant boost for India, especially given his history against Pakistan. The left-hander famously played a match-winning innings of 69 runs in the Asia Cup 2025 final to deny Pakistan the title.

His journey to this World Cup was nearly derailed by a serious injury sustained during the Ranji Trophy last month, which required testicular surgery. Following an intensive rehabilitation program at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) and successfully passing the mandatory fitness tests, Varma expressed his gratitude for being back in national colors.

"I am really happy to be back in WC side. Good routines in last few weeks have helped me be here. Aim is here to win the World Cup. Always ready to contribute for the team. It didn't feel like I was returning after a forced break when played in practice game," Varma added.

The Road Ahead

Before the marquee clash against Salman Agha’s Pakistan side on February 15, India will first travel to Delhi to face Namibia on February 12. These back-to-back fixtures will test the depth of the Indian squad, but Varma’s return provides much-needed stability to the middle order. Given his reputation for performing under extreme pressure against Pakistan, his inclusion is expected to be a key tactical factor in the Colombo encounter.

India's T20 WC 2026 squad

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh

Pakistan's T20 WC 2026 squad

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.