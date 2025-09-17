Asia Cup 2025: How Afghanistan Can Still Qualify For Super Fours Despite Bangladesh Defeat

The Asia Cup 2025 has reached a tense stage, with Group B shaping up for a dramatic finish. After Afghanistan’s defeat to Bangladesh, the equation in the group has become tricky, but the Afghans still have a realistic chance of progressing to the Super Fours. Here’s how the qualification race stands.

Current Standings

Sri Lanka sits at the top of Group B with four points from two matches and a strong Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.546. Bangladesh also has four points from three games, but their NRR is in the negative. Afghanistan, after their loss to Bangladesh, remain on two points from two matches but hold the best NRR in the group at +2.150. They still have one game left to play, against Sri Lanka.

Afghanistan’s Route to Qualification

For Afghanistan, the upcoming clash against Sri Lanka is crucial. A victory in that match will leave all three teams, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, locked on four points each. In such a case, NRR will decide the top two teams that move forward. Afghanistan’s current NRR is already superior to that of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Even a modest win against Sri Lanka would likely be enough to keep them in the top two, ensuring a place in the Super Fours.

What if Afghanistan loses?

If Afghanistan goes down to Sri Lanka, their campaign will end with just two points. Sri Lanka would top the group with six points, and Bangladesh would qualify as the second team with four points. That result would shut the door on Afghanistan’s hopes of progressing further in the tournament.

Why Net Run Rate Favors Afghanistan

The Net Run Rate has given Afghanistan a significant cushion. Despite losing to Bangladesh, their earlier dominant performance ensured a positive NRR. To drop below Bangladesh’s negative NRR (–0.270), Afghanistan would have to lose heavily to Sri Lanka, a scenario that looks unlikely given their current buffer.