Asia Cup 2025: ICC Punishes Afghanistan Spinners For Breaching ICC Code of Conduct; Check Full Statement

Afghanistan spinners Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have been handed official reprimands for breaching ICC Code of Conduct during the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE.

Noor and Mujeeb have been reprimanded for breaching the Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the Asia Cup 2025 between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, September 18.

"Noor was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match” while Mujeeb was found to have breached Article 2.2, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match", the ICC said in a statement on Saturday.

"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary records of both the players, making it a first offence for each of them in a 24-month period," it added.

The off-spinner Mujeeb had broken the stumps with his towel during the course of the match. On the other hand, Noor had shown dissent in the 16th over Sri Lanka's innings when the umpire adjudged one of his deliveries to be a wide.

Both players admitted their offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Richie Richardson of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for formal hearings. On-field umpires Asif Yaqoob and Virender Sharma, third umpire Faisal Afridi and fourth umpire Rohan Pandit levelled the charge.



Notably, Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

During the thrilling Asia Cup 2025 match on Thursday, Sri Lanka registered a six-wicket win to remain unbeaten in the continental tournament. On the other hand, it was a second-straight defeat for Afghanistan, bringing an end to their Asia Cup 2025 campaign.