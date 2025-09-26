Asia Cup 2025: ICC Punishes Pakistan Players Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan For Inappropriate Gestures In India Match; Check Sanctions

Pakistan players Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan have been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for their controversial gestures in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against India on September 21, Sunday.

Rauf and Farhan have been reprimanded for breaching ICC's Code of Conduct during the Asia Cup 2025 match between India-Pakistan in Dubai. According to a Cricbuzz report, both Rauf and Farhan were found guilty of a Level 1 offence under the Player Code of Conduct.



Why Harris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan Have Been Reprimanded By ICC?

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has been fined for his on-field gesture imitating a crashing plane. He was also strongly reprimanded for bringing the game into disrepute. While the exact amount of the fine remains undisclosed, a part of his match fee has been docked.

Rauf's gesture was interpreted as a reference to the recent India-Pakistan conflict, with an apparent nod to downed fighter jets.

On the other hand, Farhan was pulled up for his gun celebration. He wielded his bat like a gun to celebrate his half-century. Farhan, who opened the innings, scored 58 off 45 balls in Pakistan's six-wicket defeat against India in that Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash.

BCCI's Complaint Against Pakistan Players

Notably, the charges against Pakistan players Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan were brought by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after their conduct during the September 21 match. The BCCI had demanded that action should be taken against the Pakistan players, alleging a breach of the code that strictly forbids making political statements on the field.

The two Pakistan players were investigated by ICC match officials for the breach of code during the September 21 India-Pakistan match in Dubai.

Later, the hearing was conducted by match referee Richie Richardson alongside Sally Higgins of the ICC. Apart from the two Pakistan players, team manager Naveed Cheema was also present during the hearing.