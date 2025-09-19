Asia Cup 2025: ICC Sends Stern Warning to Pakistan Cricket Board Over PMOA Breach

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) finds itself under the ICC’s scanner after reportedly violating multiple tournament rules ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 clash against the UAE. The controversy, stemming from pre-match protocol breaches, has escalated tensions between the world body and Pakistan’s cricket authorities, raising questions about potential disciplinary actions.

ICC Flags PCB for “Misconduct” and PMOA Violations

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has sent a stern email to the PCB citing “misconduct” and repeated violations of the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) protocol during the Asia Cup. According to sources, ICC Chief Executive Sanjog Gupta confirmed that Pakistan’s actions were in breach of multiple rules designed to protect the integrity of match-day operations.

The controversy revolves around the pre-toss meeting between match referee Andy Pycroft, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, and head coach Mike Hesson. Despite explicit ICC restrictions, the PCB allowed media manager Naeem Gillani to attend and film the meeting—actions considered serious breaches of the PMOA protocol.

“The ICC CEO has written to the PCB stating that the board has been guilty of repeated PMOA violations on match day. PCB is in receipt of the email,” a tournament source confirmed.

The Asia Cup ‘No Handshake’ Fallout

The latest PMOA violation stems from Pakistan’s grievances over the India-Pakistan match earlier in the tournament, where a “no handshake” incident created widespread debate. PCB alleged that Pycroft had prohibited Salman from shaking hands with Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav, although Yadav clarified the gesture was avoided in solidarity with victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

In response, Pakistan initially refused to leave its hotel ahead of the UAE game, delaying the match by an hour. To resolve the dispute, the ICC agreed to a pre-toss meeting between Pycroft, Salman, and the team management. However, the PCB insisted on including their media manager and filming the interaction, disregarding strict ICC regulations that prohibit electronic devices in the PMOA.

Social Media Sparks Further Controversy

The filmed clip, which circulated on social media without audio, added fuel to the fire. The ICC expressed concern over the PCB’s media release claiming Pycroft “apologised,” clarifying that he had only expressed regret over a miscommunication. Officials emphasized that the PCB failed to inform the ICC how the footage would be used, further violating tournament rules.

“This demonstrated a complete disregard for the sanctity of the PMOA, where the meeting took place,” a source said, highlighting the seriousness of the breach.

Potential Disciplinary Action Against PCB

The ICC is now evaluating disciplinary measures against the PCB, which could include financial penalties or charges under the tournament’s code of conduct. The board’s repeated misconduct on match day has put it in a precarious position, and an official decision is expected soon.

Cricket analysts warn that the incident could affect Pakistan’s reputation in international tournaments if the ICC imposes strict sanctions. Meanwhile, fans and media continue to debate the ethics of Pakistan’s actions and the ICC’s handling of the situation, making this a key talking point in Asia Cup 2025 coverage.