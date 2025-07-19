Asia Cup 2025 In Trouble? BCCI Refuses To Attend ACC Meet In Dhaka; Here’s Why

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly decided to boycott any resolution passed during the upcoming Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Annual General Meeting (AGM) if it takes place in Dhaka, Bangladesh, as currently scheduled. Sources close to the matter confirmed that India has refused to attend the meeting due to ongoing issues in Bangladesh.

The ACC's AGM is slated for July 24 in Dhaka, and the key item on the agenda is finalizing the details of the 2025 Asia Cup, a six-team tournament expected to be played in the T20 format. Despite India being the designated host of the tournament, the ACC has yet to release an official schedule or venue.

A source revealed that BCCI has formally requested ACC President and current Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, to shift the meeting venue away from Dhaka. However, no response has been received, prompting BCCI’s strong stance.

The Asia Cup can only go forward if the meeting location is shifted from Dhaka. Mohsin Naqvi is applying undue pressure on India regarding this issue. If the venue remains unchanged, the BCCI will boycott any resolution passed during the meeting,” said the source.

Tensions between India and Pakistan continue to impact cricket scheduling. In 2023, India declined to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, leading to Sri Lanka hosting India’s matches at a neutral venue. Similarly, during the 2025 Champions Trophy held in Pakistan, India opted to play its matches in Dubai instead.

Adding to the complications, India and Bangladesh had mutually agreed to postpone India’s scheduled tour of Bangladesh from August 2025 to September 2026 due to the prevailing political and security climate.

Earlier in 2025, rumors circulated on social media that India might pull out of both the Men's Asia Cup and the Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup due to rising cross-border tensions. However, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia dismissed such reports, calling them "speculative and imaginary," and clarified that no formal communication had been made to the ACC regarding India’s withdrawal from any events.

India remains the defending champion of the Asia Cup, and the tournament's fate now hinges on the resolution of these off-field diplomatic challenges. Whether the ACC will reconsider the venue or stick to its original plan remains to be seen.