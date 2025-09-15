Asia Cup 2025: India Qualify For Super 4s After UAE Beat Oman, Pakistan In A Must Win Situation; Check All Scenarios

India on Monday became the first team to qualify for the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2025 from group A after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) defeated Oman by 42 runs in Abu Dhabi on Monday. The result not only kept UAE’s hopes of reaching the next round alive but also confirmed Oman’s elimination after their second consecutive loss.

Suryakumar Yadav-led India who started their campaign with commanding 9-win over the UAE and then outclassed Pakistan by seven wickets on Sunday, were already all but through to the next stage. But UAE's victory against Oman ensured India advanced with two wins from two matches in Group A.

The remaining slot will now be decided in a virtual knockout between Pakistan and UAE on Wednesday.



Asia Cup 2025: Oman Not Good Enough Against UAE

After being sent in to bat, UAE posted a commanding 172/5 before bowling out Oman for 130 in 18.4 overs. Captain Muhammad Waseem anchored the innings with a composed 69 off 54 balls, striking six fours and three sixes.

Partnering Waseem at the top, Alishan Sharafu played a fluent knock of 51 off 38, setting the platform with a key 88-run opening stand. Late cameos from Muhammad Zohaib (21 off 13) and Harshit Kaushik (19 off 8) ensured UAE finished with strong momentum. For Oman, Jiten Ramanandi was the most effective bowler with figures of 2/24.

Chasing 173, Oman lost early wickets and never recovered. Skipper Jatinder Singh’s brisk 20 off 10 gave brief hope, but regular breakthroughs kept the innings in check. Aryan Bisht (24 off 32) and Vinayak Shukla (20 off 17) tried to rebuild, but the required rate spiralled out of reach.

The turning point came when Junaid Siddique ripped through the middle order with a brilliant spell of 4 for 23, triggering a collapse that sealed Oman’s fate. Haider Ali (2/22) and Muhammad Jawadullah (2/18) provided crucial support.

For his stylish 51 and a match-defining opening partnership with Waseem, Alishan Sharafu was named Player of the Match.

Scenarios' For Pakistan's Super 4s Qualification At Asia Cup 2025

Pakistan's journey to the Super 4s stage of the Asia Cup 2025 now hinges on a single, decisive encounter against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday, September 17.

Therefore, the scenarios for Pakistan's qualification are straightforward:

- A victory against the UAE in their final group match will guarantee their progression to the Super 4s of Asia Cup 2025

- A loss against the UAE will see them eliminated from the tournament, with UAE advancing instead.

Interestingly, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding violations by the Match Referee Andy Pycroft of the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC Laws pertaining to the Spirit of Cricket.

The PCB has demanded an immediate removal of the Match Referee from the Asia Cup 2025 roster following India's refusal to shake hands with Pakistani players after the end of 6th match of the Asia Cup 2025 at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

According to a Cricbuzz report, the PCB has threatened to withdraw from Asia Cup 2025 if Pycroft is not removed. Should the ICC rejects the PCB's demand and Pakistan boycott their match against the UAE on Wednesday, they will be eliminated from the competition at the league stage itself, allowing the UAE to progress to the next round.