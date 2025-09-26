Asia Cup 2025 India vs Pakistan Final Tickets: How to Secure Your Seats in Dubai Before They Sell Out

Cricket fans across the globe are gearing up for one of the most anticipated fixtures of Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan in Dubai. While the rivalry never fails to spark excitement, this year’s encounter has seen an unusual twist—stadiums aren’t selling out as expected. But for those eager to witness the action live, ticket offers and special discounts are now available, making it easier than ever to experience the drama firsthand.

Special Ticket Offers for Asia Cup 2025 Matches

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has rolled out enticing deals for the remaining matches of Asia Cup 2025. Fans can avail a “Buy 2, Get 1 Free” offer for the final at Dubai International Stadium on September 28. This deal covers both Premium and Pavilion East/West stands, available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Parents can also take advantage of discounted child tickets, priced at AED 25 (~₹600) for children aged 4-10 when purchasing full-priced tickets. Kids under four enjoy free entry. With Pakistan vs Bangladesh on September 25 and India vs Sri Lanka on September 26 as the final Super 4s matches, fans have multiple opportunities to enjoy world-class T20 cricket in Dubai.

Why India vs Pakistan Tickets Aren’t Flying Off the Shelves

Traditionally, India-Pakistan clashes are the fastest-selling matches of any tournament. However, Asia Cup 2025 is witnessing a different scenario. Former India star and commentator Aakash Chopra pointed out that despite general tickets being sold out, premium tickets worth ₹18,000-20,000 remain unsold, leaving many seats empty.

Several factors may be at play:

The recent Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor have strained relations between India and Pakistan.

Calls for a boycott by political groups have influenced fan turnout.

The retirement of marquee players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli might have impacted ticket demand.

Even VIP and Sky Box tickets, priced from ₹1.6 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh, are seeing less interest than usual, making it a unique opportunity for those who can splurge on a luxury matchday experience.

How to Book India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Tickets

Tickets for the India vs Pakistan Super 4 and final matches can be purchased easily through:

Official Website: Visit Platinumlist.net and search for “Asia Cup 2025.”

Select Your Match: Choose the India vs Pakistan fixture at Dubai International Stadium.

Choose Your Seats: Browse options from standard stands to premium hospitality packages.

Secure Payment: Complete payment via debit/credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or PayPal.

Receive E-Tickets: Download and scan at the stadium gates.

Physical tickets are also available at Dubai International Stadium’s box office for UAE residents. With ticket prices starting from AED 75 (~₹1,800) for Super 4s matches and AED 350 (~₹8,460) for the final, cricket enthusiasts can select seats that suit their budget.

India vs Pakistan 2025: Players to Watch

India enters the Super 4 clash as clear favourites, with a well-balanced squad featuring:

Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, and Abhishek Sharma at the top.

Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma stabilizing the middle order.

Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube providing all-round firepower.

Jasprit Bumrah leading the pace attack, supported by spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

Pakistan, under new skipper Salman Ali Agha, will rely on:

Young talents like Saim Ayub and Hasan Nawaz.

Match-winners Shaheen Afridi and Abrar Ahmed to cause an upset.

Despite the off-field tension and boycott calls, cricket legends like Wasim Akram expect a competitive and entertaining match.