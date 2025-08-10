Asia Cup 2025: Indian Selectors Face Tough Decisions As Shubhman Gill’s Inclusion Splits Opinion, Samson’s Spot Under Threat - Report

Asia Cup 2025: The focus has now shifted to the Asia Cup 2025, which kicks off on September 9 in the UAE. The Indian selectors will meet later this month to finalise a 15-member squad, with the official announcement expected in the third week of August. Several positions remain contested, creating a tough balancing act for the selection committee.

Selectors Split Over Shubman Gill’s Inclusion

In a significant development, a Telegraph report revealed that the selectors are divided over Shubman Gill’s place in the Asia Cup squad. Gill has been in red-hot form, emerging as one of the top scorers in the IPL and finishing as the leading run-getter in the recently concluded Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy.

While some selectors believe Gill deserves a spot in the T20 squad, others are hesitant, citing concerns that a switch to the shortest format could disrupt his rhythm and alter the team’s structure. Another factor under consideration is workload management, with India’s West Indies Test series scheduled to begin just a week after the Asia Cup.

If Gill is picked, either Sai Sudharsan or Yashasvi Jaiswal both of whom impressed in the IPL may have to make way.

Sanju Samson Faces Competition for Wicketkeeper Slot

Even Sanju Samson’s position is far from secure, despite being the favourite for the wicketkeeper-batter role. The report suggests that Jitesh Sharma and Dhruv Jurel are also strong contenders, pushing hard for a place in the squad.

Siraj and Bumrah May Be Rested

Fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj could be given a break after a demanding series against England. The management is keen on resting the pace duo to keep them fresh for upcoming assignments.

Spin Department Sparks Interest; Kuldeep’s Omission Raises Eyebrows

According to the report, Washington Sundar, Hardik Pandya, and Axar Patel are near certainties, with Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi expected to be named as specialist spinners. However, there is no mention of Kuldeep Yadav, India’s premier spinner in recent times, leading to speculation about possible surprises in the spin department.