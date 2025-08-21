Asia Cup 2025: Is Rinku Singh Losing His Place as India’s Trusted T20 Finisher?

Rinku Singh, once hailed as India’s next big T20 finisher, is now facing an uncertain future in the national setup. The young Aligarh southpaw, who lit up IPL stadiums with his fearless stroke play, has seen a sharp decline in form, both in international T20Is and in the IPL, raising questions about his inclusion in India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad.

Rinku Singh’s Rise: From IPL Sensation to National Debut

Rinku Singh’s journey to India’s T20I team was meteoric. In 2023, he amassed a staggering 474 runs for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), announcing himself as one of the most explosive finishers in the IPL. His performance earned him an India call-up for the Ireland tour the same year, where he immediately made a mark with consistent hitting.

At his peak, Rinku’s numbers were phenomenal: 479 runs from 19 T20I innings at an average of 59.87 and a strike rate of 175.45, including three fifties. Fans and experts alike predicted that he would soon become India’s go-to finisher in crunch situations.

The Downward Spiral: Struggles in T20Is and IPL

However, Rinku’s golden run has been short-lived. His recent T20I form has been alarming, scoring just 67 runs in his last seven matches at an average of 13.40 and a strike rate of 101.51. His struggles were particularly evident on the South Africa tour, where he managed a mere 28 runs across the series.

Similarly, his IPL performance has dipped. In the 2024 and 2025 seasons, Rinku struggled to make significant contributions, scoring 168 runs at an average of 18.66 in 2024 and 206 runs at 29.42 in 2025, failing to hit a fifty in his last 28 matches. One key factor behind this slump has been inconsistent batting positions, often coming in at No. 6, 7, or even 8, limiting his opportunity to play long, impactful innings.

Asia Cup 2025: Is His Spot Under Threat?

With the India Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement looming, selectors face a tough decision. While Rinku has traditionally been viewed as a designated finisher, recent performances suggest that other players could take on this role more reliably. Former national selectors have pointed out that multi-dimensional players like Shivam Dube and Jitesh Sharma could effectively replace Rinku if needed.

The top five positions, expected to include Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya, are likely automatic selections. With Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal returning from injury and form, Rinku’s place in the squad looks increasingly tenuous, especially given his recent IPL struggles and inconsistent batting slots.

The Key Challenges: Confidence, Form, and Opportunity

Rinku’s current predicament stems from a combination of factors:

Loss of Confidence: Infrequent opportunities in the IPL have hurt his self-belief.

Tough Competition: India’s lower-middle order is now crowded with versatile finishers.

Technical Adjustments: Bowlers have adapted to Rinku’s style, limiting his effectiveness in the middle overs.

The question now is whether the selectors should back his proven potential or rely on in-form, adaptable players. As one former selector noted, “Even if Rinku is compromised, players like Shivam Dube and Jitesh Sharma can fill the finisher’s role effectively.”