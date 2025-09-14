Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav’s Coach Expects Repeat Of Five-Wicket Haul Vs Pakistan

As the cricketing world gears up for the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash, Kuldeep Yadav’s childhood coach, Kapil Pandey, has urged the Indian team to remain focused and avoid overconfidence. Speaking to ANI, Pandey acknowledged India’s strength but cautioned against taking Pakistan lightly. “I think our team is very strong, but it should not be overconfident. This is a match we must win at any cost,” he said.

Advice for India’s Batting Unit

Pandey highlighted the importance of a solid start from young openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. He further stressed that Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), and Hardik Pandya should anchor the middle order by rotating the strike and aiming to post a total of around 250 runs if batting first. “If wickets fall, our middle order must step up and ensure we maintain momentum,” Pandey advised.

Bowling Strength Key to Restricting Pakistan

On India’s bowling attack, Pandey expressed confidence in the depth and variety. He suggested that if India bowls first, they should aim to restrict Pakistan to 150 runs. With Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, and Akashdeep in the attack, he believes India has the firepower to dominate. He also placed special expectations on his ward, Kuldeep Yadav. “In the last Asia Cup, Kuldeep took five wickets against Pakistan. I want him to repeat that performance this time too,” Pandey added.

Cricket in India: More Than a Game

Pandey emphasized the emotional weight of the contest, describing cricket as a “religion” in India. He said the team carries the responsibility of delivering joy to millions of fans. “If India wins, it will be like Diwali before Diwali,” he remarked.

Fans Show Their Devotion

Meanwhile, fans in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, performed special aartis and prayers for India’s success. One supporter compared the upcoming game to a battlefield, saying: “We hope our cricket team defeats Pakistan like our army defeats enemies. That is why we call it Operation Sindoor 2.”

Political Criticism Amid the Build-Up

However, the high-voltage clash has also faced criticism. Families of victims of the Pahalgam terror attack expressed anguish, questioning the timing of playing Pakistan. Opposition leaders, including AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, also raised concerns. Owaisi questioned the government’s stance, recalling the Prime Minister’s past statement that “blood and water cannot flow together.” He asked: “Is money more valuable than the lives of our 26 citizens? How much will BCCI earn, Rs 2000 crore, Rs 3000 crore, from one match? This is what the government must answer.”