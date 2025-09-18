Asia Cup 2025: Mohammad Nabi Stuns Sri Lanka With Five Sixes In The Final Over

Afghanistan’s veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi produced one of the most memorable batting displays of the Asia Cup 2025, lighting up the contest against Sri Lanka with a furious late assault.

A rescue act from a crisis

Afghanistan were reeling at 114 for 7 when Nabi walked out to bat. The innings appeared to be slipping away, but the 39-year-old brought his experience and power-hitting skills to the fore. Instead of settling into a cautious role, Nabi launched a counterattack that completely changed the complexion of the innings.

The over that changed everything

The highlight came in the 20th over when Nabi took on Dunith Wellalage. Displaying clean, striking, and fearless intent, he hammered five sixes in the over, leaving Sri Lanka stunned. The crowd erupted as every hit sailed over the boundary, with Nabi showing why he is still regarded as one of the finest finishers in T20 cricket.

A blistering knock

Nabi remained unbeaten on 60 from just 22 deliveries, an innings decorated with three boundaries and six towering sixes. His onslaught lifted Afghanistan to 168 for 7, a total that looked improbable only a few overs earlier. More than the runs, the knock demonstrated Nabi’s ability to inspire his teammates in pressure moments. His calculated aggression not only rescued Afghanistan but also reminded opponents that the veteran continues to be a match-winner in crunch games.

Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi