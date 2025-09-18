Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Beat UAE By 41 Runs Amid Pycroft Drama, Set Up Super 4 Showdown With India

Pakistan stormed into the Asia Cup Super 4s with a thrilling 41-run victory over the United Arab Emirates in Dubai on Wednesday, overcoming off-field drama to secure a blockbuster clash against arch-rivals India. The Group A match at the Dubai International Stadium had everything — a delayed start, tense boardroom negotiations, and standout individual performances — setting the stage for one of the most anticipated encounters of the tournament.

Drama Before the First Ball: Pycroft Controversy Delays Match

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Pakistan vs UAE match was delayed by an hour after Pakistan threatened to boycott the Asia Cup fixture due to match referee Andy Pycroft’s presence, following the infamous “handshake incident” during the India-Pakistan clash earlier in the week. The dispute was only resolved when Pycroft issued a formal apology to Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and team management, citing a miscommunication at the toss.

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi consulted with former PCB chairmen Najam Sethi and Ramiz Raja before green-lighting the team’s departure to the stadium. Once the issue was settled, cricket fans could finally witness the drama unfold on the field.

Pakistan’s Batting Struggles and Fakhar’s Heroics

Pakistan’s innings started shakily, losing two early wickets to the UAE attack, with Junaid Siddique (4/18) and Simranjeet Singh (3/26) putting the visitors under pressure. At 17 for 2 inside four overs, Pakistan looked vulnerable, but Fakhar Zaman’s 36-ball half-century anchored the innings, showcasing his experience and composure under pressure.

A late cameo from Shaheen Shah Afridi, scoring an unbeaten 29 off 14 balls, pushed Pakistan to a modest 146 for 9, highlighting Afridi’s knack for rescuing the team in crunch situations. This marked the second time in the tournament Afridi came to Pakistan’s aid, after his explosive 33 against India earlier.

Afridi, Rauf, and Abrar Shine With the Ball

Chasing 147, UAE started brightly with Aryan Chopra scoring 35 and forming a 48-run opening stand with Dhruv Parashar, putting Pakistan on the back foot. However, Shaheen Shah Afridi returned with the ball to break the key partnership, and Haris Rauf further dented UAE’s momentum.

From 85 for 3, UAE collapsed dramatically, losing seven wickets for just 20 runs in 23 balls, bowled out for 105 in 17.4 overs. Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub controlled the middle overs with figures of 3/31 in eight overs, while Afridi’s 2/16 and Abrar’s 2/13 sealed Pakistan’s passage into the Super 4s.

UAE’s Brave Fight Falls Short

While the UAE bowlers, led by Siddique and Singh, impressed with disciplined spells, their batting lineup faltered under pressure. Captain Muhammad Waseem praised his team’s focus and camaraderie, noting that the off-field delay had no impact on UAE’s approach. “We came for the game and played as a family,” Waseem said, emphasizing the professionalism of the UAE squad despite the tension.

Super 4 Clash Looms: Pakistan vs India

With this win, Pakistan now prepares for a high-voltage Super 4 encounter against India, scheduled for Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. Both teams have shown moments of brilliance and vulnerabilities, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown. Meanwhile, India will face Oman in their final group match, while Group B’s table will be decided when Sri Lanka take on Afghanistan.