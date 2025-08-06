Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Set To Announce Squad, Babar Azam Likely To Return

Asia Cup 2025: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is preparing to announce its squad for two major upcoming tournaments—the T20I tri-nation series and the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025. The announcement is expected in the second week of August, and a potential return of star batter Babar Azam to the T20I side is generating major buzz.

Fakhar Zaman’s Injury Opens Door for Babar Azam

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the upcoming limited-overs assignments due to a hamstring injury sustained during the recent T20I series against the West Indies. With his participation in the Asia Cup in doubt, the PCB has asked him to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore for rehabilitation.

His absence has created a void at the top of the order, and former skipper Babar Azam is now being seriously considered for a return to the T20I setup. Babar’s performances in the ongoing ODI series against the West Indies are likely to influence his inclusion.

Babar Still in the Mix Under Coach Mike Hesson

Though Babar Azam was recently left out of Pakistan’s T20I squads, he remains a key figure in the national setup. Head coach Mike Hesson continues to back the right-hander, especially for his experience and leadership qualities.

Babar also recently met PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi along with ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan and pacer Naseem Shah during the West Indies series, highlighting that he is very much involved in Pakistan’s planning for the upcoming tournaments.

Sharjah to Host Tri-Nation Series Before Asia Cup

Before the Asia Cup, Pakistan will participate in a T20I tri-nation series alongside Afghanistan and UAE. All matches will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium from August 29 to September 7, with Pakistan opening their campaign against Afghanistan.

Each team will face the others twice in the group stage, culminating in a final on September 7.

Full Schedule: ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025

Sep 9: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong

Sep 10: India vs UAE

Sep 11: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong

Sep 12: Pakistan vs Oman

Sep 13: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

Sep 14: India vs Pakistan

Sep 15: UAE vs Oman, Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong

Sep 16: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

Sep 17: Pakistan vs UAE

Sep 18: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

Sep 19: India vs Oman

Sep 20: B1 vs B2

Sep 21: A1 vs A2

Sep 23: A2 vs B1

Sep 24: A1 vs B2

Sep 25: A2 vs B2

Sep 26: A1 vs B1

Sep 28: Final (Top 2 teams from Super Four)

Asia Cup 2025: High Stakes Clash vs India on September 14

The ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 will run from September 9 to 28 in the UAE. Pakistan has been drawn in Group A, alongside arch-rivals India, UAE, and Oman.

The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash is scheduled for September 14. Pakistan's other group matches include Oman (Sep 12) and UAE (Sep 17). The top two teams from each group will move to the Super Four, with the final set for September 28.