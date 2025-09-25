Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan vs Bangladesh In Virtual Semifinal, Winner To Face India In Final, Loser Crashes Out

PAK vs BAN: India sealed their place in the Asia Cup 2025 final with a game to spare after a commanding 41-run win over Bangladesh in the Super Four stage. Batting first, India posted 168/6, powered by a brilliant 75 from Abhishek Sharma, before bowling Bangladesh out for 127. Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball, claiming 3/18 to ensure India’s unbeaten run in the tournament continued.

This result means that India’s final Super Four clash against Sri Lanka on September 26 is now a dead rubber. With two wins in two games, India are through to the final regardless of the outcome, while Sri Lanka are officially eliminated after consecutive defeats to Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: The Virtual Knockout

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The spotlight now shifts to the Pakistan vs Bangladesh clash, which has effectively turned into a virtual semifinal. The equation is simple: the winner books a spot in the Asia Cup 2025 final against India, while the loser will exit the tournament. The high-stakes encounter is scheduled for tonight, and both teams will be under immense pressure to deliver.

Pakistan enter the game after a morale-boosting five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka, while Bangladesh’s confidence may have dipped after back-to-back losses to India and Pakistan earlier in the competition. For Pakistan, a win would set up a historic India vs Pakistan final—the first-ever summit clash between the two arch-rivals in Asia Cup history. For Bangladesh, a win would mean their fourth final appearance and a shot at their first-ever Asia Cup title.

India’s Dominance Continues

India’s qualification underscores their dominance in the T20 format. Since winning the T20 World Cup 2024, India have an astonishing record of 22 wins in 25 matches, including five consecutive victories in the ongoing Asia Cup. Out of their last 45 T20Is, they have emerged victorious in 40, making them clear favourites to clinch their ninth Asia Cup title when the final is played on September 28.

Will History Be Made in the Final?

Fans are now eagerly waiting to see if the tournament will deliver a dream India-Pakistan final or if Bangladesh can script history by winning their maiden Asia Cup trophy. Pakistan have won the Asia Cup twice, but never in the T20I format, while Bangladesh are yet to taste success despite reaching three previous finals. India, on the other hand, are chasing their second T20 Asia Cup crown and look poised to add yet another chapter to their glittering legacy.